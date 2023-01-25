ADVERTISMENT
Malayalam translation of Dr. Jamuna Bini’s book released

CALICUT-  Veteran Malayalam Poet and Jury Member of Gyanpeeth Award Prabha Varma released Dr. Jamuna Bini book titled ‘Stories From Arunachal Pradesh’ today at a grand function held at Calicut. This is a Malayalam translation of Jamuna Bini’s Hindi Short Stories Collection ‘Ayachit Atithi Aur Anya Kahaniyan’ by Dr. Aarsu.
Welcoming the book, Prabha Varma said that this book of Jamuna Bini will build a literary bridge between North East India and South India. Now the Malayalam readers will relish the taste of Arunachali culture, customs, manners and myths.
Eminent Malayalam critic Prof. Mohammed Ahmed while congratulating Dr. Jamuna Bini and translator Dr. Aarsu opined that Malayali readers should not stick to Malayalam literature only.
Rather, the literature that is being written in different regions of the country should also be studied. And this translated book  will  surely prove to an important link in this endeavour.
Members of Bhasha Samanvay Vedi Sanstha, Faculties and students of Malabar Christian College and many renowned writers of Malayalam literature were present in the function.

