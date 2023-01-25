Malayalam translation of Dr. Jamuna Bini’s book released

CALICUT- Veteran Malayalam Poet and Jury Member of Gyanpeeth Award Prabha Varma released Dr. Jamuna Bini book titled ‘Stories From Arunachal Pradesh’ today at a grand function held at Calicut. This is a Malayalam translation of Jamuna Bini’s Hindi Short Stories Collection ‘Ayachit Atithi Aur Anya Kahaniyan’ by Dr. Aarsu.

Welcoming the book, Prabha Varma said that this book of Jamuna Bini will build a literary bridge between North East India and South India. Now the Malayalam readers will relish the taste of Arunachali culture, customs, manners and myths.