Make Arunachal Pradesh ‘a peaceful and progressive State’ : Governor

ITANAGAR- Making his maiden public address after assuming office, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik ( Rtrd ), today appealed to the people of the state ‘to walk the talk’ to make Arunachal Pradesh ‘a peaceful and progressive State’.

Addressing the 37th Statehood Day function at Indira Gandhi Park in the State Capital in the august presence of President of India, the Governor stated that the state government is focused on creating job opportunities for the youth, improving the standard of living, maintaining conducive law and order environment and security of our sensitive border areas.

He said that Arunachal Pradesh has come a long way from being the remote NEFA at the time of Independence to becoming a full-fledged State in 1987 and since then the State has progressed in leaps and bounds. “The last few years, have specially witnessed quantum progress and all-round development in the State”, he said and thanked Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for his strategic vision and continued personal focus on the development of the State.

“His recent visit to the State to inaugurate the Donyi Polo Airport and dedication of 600 MW Hydro Project to the Nation has provided a massive boost towards infrastructure upgradation. We are also receiving unflinching support of the Union government for development and prosperity, resulting in ushering of peace and tranquility in the State”, the Governor said.

Stating that the connectivity along the border areas has been ramped up, he said that three airstrips at Menchukha, Tuting and Vijaynagar will become operational, while proposal for three more ALGs at Dirang, Anini and Upper Subansiri Districts will improve the communication and logistics of far-flung border areas and will largely benefit the livelihood of population in border areas as well as sustenance of our defence forces deployed ahead.

The Governor said that with the increasing importance towards development of border areas in last 7-8 years, around 1200 km of roads have been built along with ancillary facilities like repair and maintenance of Foot Suspension Bridges. Resultantly, uplifting the socio-economic life of the people and ensuring reverse migration in border villages like Huri & Taksing.

“In consonance with Centers “Vibrant Villages Programme”, we have identified five vibrant villages along border areas, which are being developed with a view to attract and inspire locals to inhabit in border areas by organizing fairs, local festivals, tourist activities and development of livelihood,” the Governor said, adding, “While we undertake developmental activities as part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, we acknowledge the contributions of all those individuals, political parties, security forces traditional institutions, community and above all, the Unsung Heroes, whose sacrifices and hard work has been instrumental in achieving our goals”.

On the occasion, the Governor also released Animation Films of Indigenous folk stories – Abotani: The Origin of Drw Dwg Festival, Boum Kakir and a Coffee Table Book on “Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh” and presented the first copy to the President.