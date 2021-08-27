Maharashtra: BMC Seals Mumbai’s St Joseph Boarding School After 22 Children Test Positive for COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

MUMBAI- The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday sealed St Joseph’s Boarding School after at least 22 students were found Covid positive. According to the reports, four students of these were below 12 years of age. They have been admitted to Nair hospital. The remaining 22 students more than 12 years of age have been taken to Richardson Quarantine centre.

“All are stable and out of danger. None of them is on oxygen support,” a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. Four students who are under-12 were admitted to the pediatric ward of the civic-run Nair Hospital, he added.

Of remaining students, 12 are in the 12-18 years age group while six are above 18, and all of them have been admitted to the COVID care centre at the Richardson and Crudas company”s premises, the official said.

The BMC conducted RT-PCR tests at the school located in Dongari area on August 24 after some students complained of COVID-19-like symptoms. Of 95 students, 22 tested positive for the viral infection.

“The school building has been now sealed,” said another civic official.