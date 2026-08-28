Magnitude 2.9 Earthquake Hits Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey

ITANAGAR- A magnitude 2.9 earthquake struck Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey district on Friday evening, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake was recorded at 5:37:58 PM IST at a depth of 10 kilometres. The NCS located the event at 28.158°N latitude and 93.421°E longitude, approximately 120 kilometres north of Itanagar. The event has been marked as reviewed by the seismological agency.

The relatively low-magnitude tremor was felt in the region, but there were no immediate reports of casualties, injuries or structural damage associated with the earthquake.

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The latest seismic event adds to the recent pattern of earthquake activity in the wider Northeast and Himalayan region. Arunachal Pradesh is located in a seismically active part of the Eastern Himalayas, where earthquakes of varying magnitudes are regularly recorded.

The tremor in Kurung Kumey comes weeks after a magnitude 5.1 earthquake was reported in Upper Siang on August 6. That earlier event was considerably stronger than Friday’s tremor.

While a magnitude 2.9 earthquake is considered a minor seismic event, the occurrence highlights the continuing seismic activity in the region. The latest NCS record confirms that the Kurung Kumey earthquake was relatively shallow, at 10 km depth.

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Residents in earthquake-prone areas are generally advised to remain familiar with basic earthquake safety measures, particularly during stronger tremors.

At present, the Kurung Kumey event has not been associated with any reported significant damage.