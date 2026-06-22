Lumla Workshop Highlights Potential of Village Industries and Agri-Based Enterprises

LUMLA- In an effort to promote rural entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihood opportunities, the Arunachal Pradesh Khadi & Village Industries Board (APKVIB) organised a Gramin Udyog and Entrepreneurship Development Workshop in Lumla, bringing together farmers, artisans, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), unemployed youth and aspiring entrepreneurs from across the region.

The workshop was designed to create awareness about opportunities in micro and small enterprises, self-employment ventures, agri-allied sectors, value addition, and market linkages. More than 200 participants attended the programme, reflecting growing interest in entrepreneurship and local enterprise development in rural Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering as Chief Guest, Tsering Lhamu, MLA and Advisor for Planning and Women & Child Development, emphasized the role of entrepreneurship in generating employment and strengthening the rural economy. She encouraged young people to become job creators and take advantage of the schemes and support mechanisms offered by various government agencies, including the Ministry of MSME, NERAMAC, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), and APKVIB.

Also Read- Prof. Prakash Divakaran Highlights Sanskrit’s Relevance in AI and Modern Research

Lhamu also highlighted the importance of innovation, value addition, branding and effective market linkages in increasing the commercial viability and income potential of local products.

APKVIB Chairman Adv. Maling Gombu underscored the need to connect artisans, entrepreneurs and farmer groups with government-supported programmes aimed at promoting village industries and rural enterprises. He informed participants about the benefits of registering with APKVIB as an affiliated institution to access technical guidance, capacity-building support and developmental initiatives.

Gombu also stressed the importance of promoting traditional products and ensuring the sustainable utilisation of local natural resources to drive economic growth and preserve indigenous knowledge systems.

Also Read- Over 350 Participants Join Purple Fest Arunachal 2026 in Itanagar

Resource persons from the Ministry of MSME, NERAMAC, Ministry of DoNER and APKVIB shared insights on the entrepreneurial potential of locally available resources in Tawang district. They identified sectors such as handicrafts, handloom, Monpa handmade paper, food processing, beekeeping, agro-based industries and eco-friendly enterprises as promising avenues for business development.

During the technical sessions, Dr. Satish Kumar, Director (In-Charge), MSME, Itanagar, delivered a presentation on various schemes and programmes available to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Participants were briefed on entrepreneurship development, business planning, financial assistance, marketing strategies, digital platforms and skill development opportunities.

Also Read- China Begins Work on World’s Largest Dam; India Accelerates 11,000 MW Siang Project

Md. Abdul Rakib, Business Development Officer, NERAMAC, Itanagar, discussed market linkage opportunities and NERAMAC’s buyback arrangements in the agriculture and allied sectors. He highlighted the region’s potential for commercial cultivation and processing of agricultural products and encouraged farmers to explore value-added production.

The interactive session witnessed active participation from farmers and entrepreneurs, who sought information on the market prospects of crops and products such as amla, lemongrass, seabuckthorn and other high-value agricultural produce. Participants also requested greater technical guidance, handholding support and marketing assistance from government agencies.

Also Read- Pasighat Hosts Jan Kalyan Shivir to Promote Natural Farming and Welfare Schemes

The workshop concluded with a call to transform rural communities into centres of entrepreneurship, innovation and self-reliance, in line with the broader goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.

Reaffirming the Board’s commitment to rural development, APKVIB Development Officer Ralong Singhi said the organisation would continue supporting rural entrepreneurs through training, technology support, capacity building and market facilitation to generate sustainable livelihood opportunities across Arunachal Pradesh.