Lumla MLA Felicitates Academic Achievers at DEWA Education Initiative

LUMLA- The Dakpa Pangchin Employees Welfare Association (DEWA) organised a Meritorious Felicitation Ceremony and Career Counselling Programme at Lumla to recognise academic excellence among students and provide guidance on higher education and career planning.

The programme honoured toppers and second toppers of Classes X to XII for the Academic Session 2025–26, reflecting the association’s continued efforts to encourage educational achievement and support the aspirations of young learners.

MLA Tsering Lhamu, representing Lumla Assembly Constituency, attended the event as the Chief Guest. The programme was also attended by Colonel M. Upadhyay, Deputy Commander of the 190 Mountain Brigade, and the Commandant of the 67 Battalion, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), among other dignitaries.

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Addressing the gathering, the Chief Guest congratulated the award-winning students for their academic achievements and encouraged them to remain committed to their goals through discipline, dedication and hard work. She described education as the foundation of personal development and nation-building and urged students to pursue their ambitions with confidence while contributing positively to society.

The dignitaries commended DEWA for recognising academic excellence and creating opportunities that motivate students to perform better. They also encouraged participants to explore a wide range of career options and continuously upgrade their skills to meet the demands of an evolving professional landscape.

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A major highlight of the event was the Career Counselling Session, during which students received guidance on higher education, career planning and emerging opportunities across various sectors. The interactive session aimed to help students make informed academic and professional choices based on their interests and future goals.

The programme concluded with the felicitation of the meritorious students, acknowledging their dedication and perseverance. DEWA expressed gratitude to the dignitaries, students, teachers, parents and members of the association for their participation and support.

The association reaffirmed its commitment to organising similar educational initiatives in the future to promote academic excellence, career awareness and youth empowerment across the region.