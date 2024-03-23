ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

LS Election 2024: Minister Tumke Bagra quit BJP, gets ADP ticket from Arunachal West LS Seat

ADP President Gegong Apang announced the party’s decision to field Bagra as their candidate for the Arunachal West MP seat,

Last Updated: March 23, 2024
Itanagar-  Arunachal Pradesh Industries Minister and sitting BJP MLA of Aalo West Tumke Bagra, on Saturday quit BJP after being denied ticket for a second term and joined Arunachal Democratic Party (ADP).

ADP President Gegong Apang announced the party’s decision to field Bagra as their candidate for the Arunachal West MP seat, along with Bandey Mili for the Arunachal East Lok Sabha seat.

ADP issued a ticket to Adv Reken Ingo, Vice President of the party, for the Aalo East Assembly seat.

The party had earlier announced the candidature of Gegong Apang, former Arunachal Pradesh CM, from the Tuting Yinkiong seat.

Former Chief Minister Gegong Apang on August, 2023 had floated Arunachal Democratic Party (ADP), which plans to contest all 60 Assembly constituencies in 2024 Assembly elections.

Apang emphasized the ADP’s focus on nurturing the younger generation and driving the state’s growth.

