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Lower Subansiri Wraps Up ‘Angan Ki Utsav’ with Recognition for Six Anganwadi Workers﻿

The fortnight-long campaign connected Anganwadi workers with health teams, schools, Panchayats and community groups to promote maternal care, early childhood nutrition and family awareness.

Last Updated: 07/10/2026
2 minutes read
Lower Subansiri Wraps Up ‘Angan Ki Utsav’ with Recognition for Six Anganwadi Workers﻿

ZIRO: The fortnight-long ‘Angan Ki Utsav 2026–2027’ campaign concluded in Lower Subansiri district on October 7, with six Anganwadi workers receiving special recognition for their service to women and children in their communities. Angan ki utsav

Organised by the Office of the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), Ziro-I ICDS Project, under the Department of Women & Child Development, the campaign was conducted across Lower Subansiri from September 25 to October 7.

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The outreach focused on bringing essential health services closer to families, increasing awareness about maternal care and supporting early childhood nutrition at the community level.

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Nutrition campaign reaches communities

Driven by the spirit of Rashtriya Poshan Maah, the initiative sought to turn child and maternal nutrition into a community-wide movement.

Anganwadi Workers worked with Panchayats, healthcare personnel, schools, Self-Help Groups and neighbourhood elders to spread awareness about the importance of the first six years of a child’s life for long-term growth and learning.

Interactive sessions focused on the first 1,000 days of early childhood, healthy home cooking and access to financial assistance through schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY).

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Local participation and practical demonstrations

The campaign also brought together representatives from the Health and Education departments, Panchayat leaders and community members.

Practical demonstrations included live recipe displays using locally sourced, nutrient-dense ingredients. Teams also distributed nutrition kits to families along with guidance on child care and sanitation.

The approach placed emphasis on taking information and basic support directly to communities rather than limiting the campaign to institutional programmes.

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Six Anganwadi workers honoured

The concluding ceremony also recognised the contribution of frontline workers.

Takhe Rinyo Bullo presented Certificates of Appreciation under Poshan Abhiyaan 2026–27 to six Anganwadi workers, acknowledging their commitment and service to women and children in their localities.

The recognition highlighted the wider role of Anganwadi Workers, Helpers and ASHA staff in delivering community-level health, nutrition and child welfare services across the district.

The conclusion of ‘Angan Ki Utsav’ therefore combined awareness, practical nutrition support and recognition of the frontline workforce, with community participation remaining central to the campaign.

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Last Updated: 07/10/2026
2 minutes read
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