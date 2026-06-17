Lower Subansiri Launches 10-Day Anti-Drug Campaign Ahead of International Day Against Drug Abuse

ZIRO — The District Administration of Lower Subansiri has launched a district-wide 10-day awareness campaign under the banner “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, Vikshit Bharat ki Pehchaan” with the objective of strengthening public awareness against substance abuse and promoting a drug-free society.

The campaign, which will continue until June 26, is being organised in observance of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking and seeks to mobilise government departments, educational institutions, students and local communities in a coordinated effort to combat drug abuse.

The initiative was formally launched through a Mass Pledge Programme held at the District Secretariat Office Complex in Ziro, where government officials, departmental representatives and local administrators pledged their commitment to building a drug-free district.

Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri, Oli Perme, called upon all Heads of Departments and administrative officers to actively participate in the campaign and ensure that awareness activities reach communities across the district.

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Officials described the campaign as an investment in the district’s youth, recognising young people as the foundation of future development and stressing the importance of protecting them from the dangers associated with substance abuse.

As part of the launch programme, participants took an official anti-drug oath and joined a signature campaign supporting the objectives of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

According to Deputy Director (ICDS) Kago Maya Gyati, a comprehensive District Action Plan has been prepared to ensure that awareness activities extend beyond official programmes and directly engage students, parents and community members.

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The campaign schedule includes a series of educational and community-based activities spread across ten days.

From June 18 to June 19, awareness programmes including mass pledges, signature campaigns and educational short-film screenings will be organised at Don Bosco School and Hill Queen School. On June 20, a similar programme will be conducted at the Superintendent of Police Office in Ziro.

On June 21, the campaign will focus on wellness and healthy lifestyles through a community pledge programme and yoga session at the D.Y. Complex. Departmental staff will participate in an institutional pledge campaign at the Deputy Director’s Office on June 22.

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The awareness drive will also include an essay writing competition for students at Don Bosco School on June 23, aimed at encouraging reflection and discussion on the dangers of substance abuse. Additional awareness screenings will be held on June 24.

On June 25, college students will participate in an interactive dialogue session at IGTAMSU College to discuss substance abuse, addiction prevention and youth responsibilities.

The campaign will conclude on June 26 at the One Stop Centre (OSC), Ziro, with a final mass pledge and signature campaign led by the Women and Child Development Department.

Officials said the initiative seeks to encourage collective responsibility and community participation in addressing drug-related challenges while promoting healthy, informed and responsible lifestyles among young people.