Lower Subansiri Intensifies Anti-Drug Drive, Calls for Stronger Community Participation

ZIRO- The Lower Subansiri district administration has called for stronger community participation and more frequent awareness campaigns as part of its efforts to combat substance abuse, while acknowledging gaps in public reporting and coordination among departments.

The issues were discussed at the 24th District Level National Narcotics Coordination (NCORD) Committee meeting held at the Golden Jubilee Conference Hall in Ziro. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme and attended by Superintendent of Police Techi Hanyir, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Hibu Dumi and representatives of various departments.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the progress of initiatives undertaken since the previous session, including security measures and preventive programmes. The installation of dedicated complaint boxes in schools was highlighted as an effort to provide students with a channel to report concerns related to substance abuse.

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The administration also acknowledged the Police Department’s ongoing awareness programmes across the district, emphasizing the importance of sustained engagement with local communities in preventing drug abuse.

Call for regular awareness campaigns

Superintendent of Police Techi Hanyir urged all departments represented in the NCORD committee to take a more active role in prevention efforts. He called on member departments to organize independent awareness campaigns at least two to three times a month.

The meeting also identified challenges affecting enforcement, including a lack of active complainants and gaps in coordination between departments. These issues, officials noted, can hinder the effective implementation of anti-drug initiatives.

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Zilla Parishad Chairperson Hibu Dumi stressed the need for cooperation among government departments and local governance institutions to strengthen the district’s response.

Community participation seen as key

The district administration reiterated its commitment to making Lower Subansiri drug-free and appealed to parents, teachers, youth groups and community elders to work alongside authorities to protect young people from substance abuse.

The emphasis on school-based reporting, regular awareness programmes and inter-departmental coordination reflects a broader approach that combines enforcement with prevention and community engagement.

However, the effectiveness of these measures will depend on sustained implementation, public confidence in reporting mechanisms and active participation from all stakeholders.

The meeting concluded with a renewed call for coordinated action against substance abuse across Lower Subansiri district.