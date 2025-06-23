Longku Komal Crowned Miss Universe Arunachal 2025 in a Spectacular Grand Finale at Tawang

TAWANG – The second edition of Miss Universe Arunachal 2025 concluded in a dazzling display of grace, talent, and cultural pride on Saturday at the Kalawangpo Hall in Tawang. Twenty-one-year-old Longku Komal from Kamle district emerged victorious, clinching the prestigious crown amidst fierce competition from 31 contestants representing diverse regions of Arunachal Pradesh.

The event, organized by the Miss Universe Arunachal Organisation, showcased the state’s rich heritage and the empowerment of its youth, drawing widespread attention as a platform for cultural celebration and women’s advocacy.

Longku Komal, a nursing graduate, captivated the judges and audience with her poise, intellect, and commitment to social causes. Her eloquent responses during the question-and-answer round, combined with her confident stage presence, earned her the title.

Tokmem Mengu was named the first runner-up, while Bengia Jirmin secured the second runner-up position, both showcasing remarkable talent and charisma.

Komal expressed her gratitude and outlined her vision for the title, stating, “I am honored to represent Arunachal Pradesh. I aim to advocate for mental health awareness and empower our youth to dream big.” She will now represent the state at the Miss Universe India 2025 pageant next month, carrying the hopes of Arunachal on a national stage.

The grand finale was a vibrant affair, blending traditional and contemporary elements. Contestants competed in multiple rounds, including traditional attire, evening gowns, and public speaking, each designed to highlight not only physical beauty but also cultural pride and intellectual depth.

The traditional round was a standout, with participants donning intricate tribal costumes that reflected Arunachal’s diverse ethnic tapestry. The event featured captivating musical and dance performances, adding to the festive atmosphere, while an enthusiastic audience, including local dignitaries and families, cheered throughout the evening.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who attended the event, praised the participants for their confidence and talent. In a post on X, he remarked, “What an incredible evening at Tawang, celebrating grace, talent, and confidence! Truly impressed by the confidence of our young participants at the Grand Finale of the second edition of the Miss Universe Arunachal 2025. Not every youth excels in academics or sports. Many shine in such platforms.” His presence underscored the event’s significance as a state-supported initiative to promote youth engagement and cultural visibility.

The second edition marked a significant expansion from its inaugural year, which saw Thupten Lhamu from Tawang crowned Miss Universe Arunachal 2024. This year, the number of finalists increased from 25 to 40, with national experts brought in to groom contestants, ensuring a higher standard of competition.

State Director for Miss Universe Arunachal, Takam Anju, highlighted the pageant’s growth, noting, “Our aim is to empower young women and showcase Arunachal’s scenic beauty and cultural heritage to the world.” The event also received a boost from the presence of Miss Universe India, who served as a jury member, inspiring contestants with her insights.

The pageant, announced earlier this year following a visit by the 73rd Miss Universe, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, to New Delhi, was strategically planned to elevate Arunachal’s tourism potential.

Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs Kento Jini, who welcomed Theilvig alongside Takam Anju and MLA Likha Soni, emphasized the role of such events in promoting the state’s landscapes and fashion scene.

“This pageant is a platform for young women a platform to showcase Arunachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage and growing fashion scene among tribal women,” he said. The event’s location in Tawang, a scenic hill town known for its monasteries and natural splendor, further amplified its appeal, drawing visitors and boosting local pride.

Komal’s win as a proud moment for Kamle district and Arunachal Pradesh, said the people of Kmale district. They said that “ Longku Komal crowned Miss Universe Arunachal 2025 in Tawang; will represent the state at Miss Universe India 2025. A proud moment for us!” The sentiment reflected widespread community support and enthusiasm for the pageant’s role in spotlighting young talent.

Organizers emphasized the pageant’s broader mission of empowering women and fostering unity. The Miss Universe Arunachal Organisation, which has rapidly gained prominence since its debut, aims to provide opportunities for young women to excel beyond traditional academic or athletic domains. The event’s success has cemented its status as one of Arunachal’s most anticipated youth and cultural showcases, with plans already underway for an even grander third edition.

As Longku Komal prepares for the national stage, her crowning moment in Tawang stands as a testament to the potential of Arunachal’s youth and the power of platforms like Miss Universe Arunachal to inspire and unite communities.