Long-serving SDE Officer Lailang Retires

ITANAGAR- Nenker Lailang, Joint Director in the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, retired from government service on April 30 after completing over 38 years of service.

Born on April 9, 1966, at Reru village in Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh, Lailang began his career in 1988 as an Assistant Director in the Industry Department, with his first posting at the District Industries Centre (DIC) in Seppa.

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Over the course of his career, he served in multiple locations across the state, including Ziro, where he was promoted to Deputy Director in 2002. He later held postings in Aalo, Koloriang, Khonsa, Changlang, and Tezu, reflecting a wide administrative experience across districts.

In 2021, Lailang was promoted to Joint Director and posted at the Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, where he served until his superannuation.

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On the occasion of his retirement, Secretary of the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department, Bullo Mamu, accorded him a formal farewell. A separate farewell programme was also organised at the Directorate, led by Director Sibo Passing, and attended by department officials and staff.

Colleagues acknowledged his long tenure and contributions to the department across various districts in the state.