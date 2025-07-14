London: Small Plane Crash Leaves One Dead, Airport Shuttered

LONDON - A Beechcraft B200 Super King Air, operated by Dutch carrier Zeusch Aviation, crashed into a massive fireball just seconds after taking off from London Southend Airport on Sunday afternoon, prompting an immediate shutdown of the airport and grounding of all flights.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:48 p.m. local time as the aircraft, bound for Lelystad, Netherlands, lifted off. Witnesses described a sharp left-wing bank, a near inversion, and a nose-first crash that ignited a fiery explosion.

Emergency response teams—comprising Essex Police, fire units, the East of England Ambulance Service, and air ambulances—arrived promptly. Nearby sites such as Rochford Hundred Golf Club and Westcliff Rugby Club were evacuated as a precaution.

According to Media reports, Eyewitness John Johnson, who was at the airport with his family, recounted:

“It took off and about three or four seconds after take‑off it started to bank heavily to its left… almost inverted and crashed head‑first into the ground. There was a big fireball.”

The aircraft, registration PH‑ZAZ, had earlier flown from Athens to Pula before arriving at Southend. Configured with medical systems for patient transport, it was operating flight SUZ1 for Zeusch Aviation—a company specialising in medevac and charter services

At this time, no information has been released regarding casualties, passenger count, or patient presence. Authorities today reiterated that the cause of the crash remains under active investigation by Essex Police, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch, and other relevant agencies.

However, British media reported the aircraft was equipped for patient transport. Tragically, the sole occupant, the pilot, was killed in the crash.

London Southend Airport has stated that it will remain closed until further notice, and passengers scheduled to travel are advised to contact their airlines for assistance. Operators such as EasyJet confirmed rerouting or cancellation of flights, and support efforts including rebooking and accommodations are underway.

Local MP David Burton‑Sampson (Southend West) urged the public to stay clear of the area and allow emergency services to work uninterrupted, expressing solidarity with those affected .

More update awaited.