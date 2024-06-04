North East
Loksabha Elections 2024: Final Result of 25 Seats of NE States
BJP lost both seats in Manipur. AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal defeated by Congress's Rakibul Hussain in Dhubri.
Loksabha Elections 2024: Final Result of 25 Seats of NE States- Election Commission of India ( ECI ) declared result of all 25 seats of all northeastern states including Sikkim. Where BJP wins 9 out of 14 seats in Assam while people rejected BJP and elected Congress in both the seats of Manipur.
In Assam, Rakibul Hussain of Congress have recorded a grand victory by defeating AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal in Dhubri Loksabha seat.
here are the state wise list of all winner candidates-
Arunachal Pradesh
|Sl No.
|Constituency
|Winners
|Party
|Total Votes
|Margins
|1
|Arunachal East
|Tapir Gao
|BJP
|145581
|30421
|2
|Arunachal West
|Kiren Rijiju
|BJP
|205417
|100738
Assam
|Sl No.
|Constituency
|Winners
|Party
|Total Votes
|Margins
|1
|Kokrajhar
|Joyanta Basumatary
|(UPPL)
|488995
|51583
|2
|Dhubri
|Rakibul Hussain
|Cong
|1471885
|1012476
|3
|Barpeta
|Phani Bhusan Choudhary
|AGP
|860113
|222351
|4
|Karimganj
|Kripanath Mallah
|BJP
|545093
|18360
|5
|Darrang-Udalguri
|Dilip Saikia
|BJP
|868387
|329012
|6
|Guwahati
|Bijuli Kalita Medhi
|BJP
|894887
|251090
|7
|Diphu
|Amarsingh Tisso
|BJP
|334620
|147603
|8
|Silchar
|Parimal Suklabaidya
|BJP
|652405
|264311
|9
|Kaziranga
|Kamakhya Prasad Tasa
|BJP
|897043
|248947
|10
|Sonitpur
|Ranjit Dutta
|BJP
|775788
|361408
|11
|Lakhimpur
|Pradan Baruah
|BJP
|663122
|201257
|12
|Dibrugarh
|Sarbananda Sonowal
|BJP
|693762
|279321
|13
|Nagaon
|Pradyut Bordoloi
|Cong
|788850
|212231
|14
|Jorhat
|Gaurav Gogoi
|Cong
|751771
|144393
Manipur
|Sl No.
|Constituency
|Winners
|Party
|Total Votes
|Margins
|1
|Inner Manipur
|Angomcha Bimol Akoijam
|Cong
|374017
|109801
|2
|Outer Manipur
|Alfred Kanngam S Arthur
|Cong
|484954
|854108
Mizoram
|Sl No.
|Constituency
|Winners
|Party
|Total Votes
|Margins
|1
|Mizoram
|Richard Vanlalhmangaiha
|(ZPM)
|208552
|68288
Meghalaya
|Sl No.
|Constituency
|Winners
|Party
|Total Votes
|Margins
|1
|Tura
|Saleng A Sangma
|Cong
|183919
|155241
|2
|Shillong
|Dr Ricky Andrew J Syngkon
|VOTPP
|571078
|371910
Nagaland
|Sl No.
|Constituency
|Winners
|Party
|Total Votes
|Margins
|1
|Nagaland
|S Supongmeren Jamir
|Cong
|401951
|50984
Sikkim
|Sl No.
|Constituency
|Winners
|Party
|Total Votes
|Margins
|1
|Sikkim
|Indra Hang Subba
|SKM
|164396
|80830
Tripura
|Sl No.
|Constituency
|Winners
|Party
|Total Votes
|Margins
|1
|Tripura East
|Kirti Devi Debbarman
|BJP
|777447
|486819
|2
|Tripura West
|Biplab Kumar Deb
|BJP
|881341
|611578