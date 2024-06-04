Loksabha Election Result: Read the updates of all 25 seats of Northeastern states

Assam In Assam, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is running ahead on 10 seats out of 14 seats in the state. The BJP’s allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United Peoples’ Party Liberal (UPPL) are leading by one seat each, as the BJP is running ahead by eight seats. The INDI Alliance’s Congress (INC) is ahead by four seats. The candidates leading in the state are:

Congress is steering ahead in both the seats in the state—Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur. The BJP had won the Inner Manipur seat in 2019, and its ally NPF had secured the Outer Manipur constituency.

Meghalaya

In Meghalaya, the result for the Tura seat has been declared, with Congress candidate Saleng A Sangma winning the seat by a margin of 1,55,241 votes against the National People’s Party’s (NPP) Agatha K Sangma.

From Shillong, Voice of the People Party’s Dr Ricky Andrew J Syngkon is leading by a margin of 3,71,910 against Congress’ Vincent H Pala until 4:15 pm.

S. No. Constituency Leading/Winning candidate Party name 1 Tura Saleng A Sangma Cong 2 Shillong Dr Ricky Andrew J Syngkon Voice of the People’s Party

UPDATES- Dr Ricky Andrew J Syngkon wins Shillong seat. Total Votes-571078, Margin- 371910. Saleng A Sangma wins Tura seat- Total Votes 383919, Margin 155241.

Mizoram

In the sole Lok Sabha constituency in Mizoram, Zoram People’s Movement’s Richard Vanlalhmangaiha is steering ahead with a margin of 66,845 votes against Mizo National Front’s K Vanlalvena, as of 4:25 pm.

S. No. Constituency Leading candidate Party name 1 Mizoram Richard Vanlalhmangaiha Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM)

Nagaland

S Supongmeren Jamir of Congress is leading the way against the National Democratic Progressive Party’s Chumben Murry. As of 4:30 pm, Jamir is ahead by a margin of 50,383 votes.

S. No. Constituency Leading candidate Party name 1 Nagaland S Supongmeren Jamir Cong

Tripura

From Tripura East, the BJP’s Kirti Devi Debbarman emerged victorious by a margin of 4,86,819 against the second-placed Rajendra Reang of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)). The BJP’s Biplab Kumar Deb is also leading with a vote margin of 6,02,572 against the second placed Congress’ Asish Kumar Saha.

S. No. Constituency candidate winners Party name 1 Tripura East Kirti Devi Debbarman BJP 2 Tripura West Biplab Kumar Deb BJP

Sikkim

The state, which recently witnessed the massive victory of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha in the assembly election on June 3, its candidate Indra Hang Subba wins the loksabha seat by margin of 80830 votes with a total 164396 votes. Update- Wins- total votes 164396 , Margin 80830.