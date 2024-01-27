ADVERTISMENT
Lok Sabha Polls: BJP Names Ashok Singhal as Arunachal Pradesh State Incharge

Congraulating him, Chief Minister Pema Khandu wrote in his post on X “ Under the leadership of PM Modi BJP wil secure a resounding victory in the polls.

NEW DELHI-  Assam’s Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal has been named the election in-charge of BJP for the state of Arunachal Pradesh. BJP has announced the list of appointment of election incharge for all the states and Union Territories.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced the appointment of election in-charges and co-in-charges for 23 states and Union territories in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls later this year. The appointments have been made by BJP president J P Nadda in anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as announced in the party statement.

Ashok Singhal,  Minister for the Department of Housing & Urban Affairs and Irrigation, Govt of Assam is appointed to be the incharge of Arunachal Pradesh.

Congratulating him, Chief Minister Pema Khandu wrote in his post on X “ Under the leadership of PM Modi  BJP will secure a resounding victory in the polls.

The in-charges announcement also comes amid the political upheaval in Bihar over speculation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar breaking the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) and reuniting with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), where all the parties in the state are corralling their lawmakers for meetings over the weekend.

Two days ago, the saffron party launched its campaign theme song and video — Tabhi toh sab Modi ko chunte hain — sounding the poll bugle for the elections that will be held in April-May.

