Lok Bhavan Organises Declamation, Painting Competitions Under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan﻿

ITANAGAR,- Lok Bhavan, Itanagar, organised declamation and painting competitions under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan on Tuesday, as part of Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik’s sustained campaign against substance abuse in Arunachal Pradesh.

The initiative sought to engage young people in raising awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse and encourage them to become active participants in efforts to build a drug-free society. The programme used creative expression and informed discussion to emphasise the importance of collective and youth-led action against substance abuse.

The Governor interacted with participants during the programme and appreciated their confidence, clarity of thought and commitment to the anti-drug cause.

Commenting on the standard of the declamation competition, Lt Gen Parnaik praised the participants for presenting their views with conviction, maturity and a strong sense of social responsibility.

He said platforms of this nature not only help young people develop public-speaking skills but also encourage critical thinking about issues affecting their communities.

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31 students participate in declamation

A total of 31 participants from higher educational institutions across Arunachal Pradesh took part in the declamation competition.

The participating institutions included Arunachal Pradesh University, Pasighat; Dera Natung College, Itanagar; Binni Yanga Government Women’s College, Jote; Jarbom Gamlin Law College, Jote; Dorjee Khandu Government College, Tawang; NERIST, Nirjuli; Arunadaya University, Itanagar; Arunachal University of Studies, Namsai; Apex Professional University, Pasighat; IGTAMSU, Ziro; and Don Bosco College, Itanagar.

The participation from institutions located in different parts of the state gave the competition a broader youth-oriented character, bringing students from diverse academic backgrounds onto a common platform focused on substance-abuse awareness.

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35 school students participate in painting competition

The painting competition saw the participation of 35 students from schools in and around the state capital, Itanagar.

Students from Government Higher Secondary School, Polo Colony, Naharlagun; Malo Tarin Government Higher Secondary School, Itanagar; Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2, Itanagar; Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1, Naharlagun; Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Chimpu; Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Nirjuli; and Don Bosco School, Jollang participated in the competition.

Through the two competitions, Lok Bhavan sought to use education, communication and creative expression to strengthen awareness among young people about the consequences of substance abuse.

The initiative also reflects an emphasis on involving students directly in the anti-drug campaign rather than limiting awareness activities to formal messaging. By encouraging young participants to articulate their views and express them through art, the programme aimed to make them active partners in promoting a healthier and drug-free society.

The Governor’s interaction with the participants further highlighted the role of young people in addressing social issues within their communities.

The event was organised as part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, with the Governor’s Secretariat describing the broader campaign as an effort to counter the growing problem of substance abuse in the state through awareness and collective action.