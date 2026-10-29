Lohit DC Inspects Government Engineering College Tezu, Interacts with First Batch﻿

TEZU- The Government Engineering College (GEC), Tezu, has begun its academic journey with the 2026–27 session, marking a significant step in expanding access to technical education in Arunachal Pradesh.

Lohit Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo visited and inspected the institution on Wednesday and interacted with students of its inaugural batch. He was accompanied by the college Principal, Dr. Anil Choudhary.

During the interaction, Damo encouraged students to remain disciplined, work hard and make the best use of the educational opportunities available to them. He said that being part of the first batch was both a privilege and a responsibility, as their academic performance, conduct and achievements would help establish the institution’s reputation for future students.

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The Deputy Commissioner urged them to focus on their studies, strengthen their technical knowledge and practical skills, and strive for excellence in their chosen fields.

Four-year B.Tech programmes offered

Established by the state government under the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, GEC Tezu is Arunachal Pradesh’s first government engineering college, according to the District Information and Public Relations Office (DIPRO).

The college offers four-year Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) programmes in Civil Engineering and Electrical Engineering, with an approved intake of 30 students in each discipline.

The institution has approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi, follows the AICTE Model Curriculum and is proposed to be affiliated with Rajiv Gandhi University.

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60-acre campus with academic and residential facilities

Spread across a 60-acre campus developed under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), the college has academic and administrative blocks, laboratories, ICT-enabled classrooms, workshops, library facilities and separate hostels for male and female students.

The institution aims to promote quality technical education, practical learning, innovation and research while preparing skilled engineers to contribute to the development of Arunachal Pradesh and the country.

During his visit, Damo inspected the college premises and reviewed its academic environment and infrastructure.

The visit highlighted the importance of supporting the institution during its formative years, as its first batch of students begins a new chapter in the state’s technical education sector.