Lockdown will continue as per the MHA guidelines- DC capital

Itanagar

The ongoing lockdown will continue as per the MHA guidelines, as informed by the deputy commissioner Capital Complex Komkar Dulom. He said the Chief Secretary in a video conference held on Wednesday directed all the deputy commissioners to strictly impose the lockdown as per the home ministry advisories.

“Till April 19 the lockdown will be imposed like the first phase of 21 days lockdown. But from April 20 onwards there might be some changed based on the guideline issued by the MHA. So we will have to wait and watch,” he said.

He also appealed to the people who are stranded in capital complex to wait till the lockdown ends to go back to their home.

“Besides outsiders many Arunachalees who came from districts to capital complex for medical, business and official work are also stranded. We understand that they are facing lot of problem but there is no option but to observe the lockdown in the best interest of the state,” he added.

Further DC also informed that people’s attitude towards quarantine measures have improved and they are being more cooperative. “Initially we had some difficulties but things are better now.

Those who under quarantine at home and also at centres run by the government are extending full cooperation. The public and family members are taking COVID19 seriously,” he said.

The DC credited health workers for working hard to bring about the change in the people’s attitude towards COVID 19.

He also stated that capital administration have identified various places which can be converted into temporary quarantine centre.