Locals Protest Proposed FAD Project in Papum Pare’s Mepsoro Village

PAPUM PARE: Residents of Mepsoro Village under Toru Circle in Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare district have staged a protest against the proposed Field Ammunition Depot (FAD) project, raising concerns over possible displacement, loss of ancestral land, environmental impacts and threats to traditional livelihoods.

The protest involved residents representing more than 20 households, who expressed apprehension over reports that approximately 1,200 acres of land could be allotted for the proposed project.

According to the protesting residents, the implementation of the project could affect homes, agricultural land, gardens and other traditional sources of livelihood.

The protesters said several families could potentially be affected if large areas of land are acquired for the proposed facility, raising concerns about the future of communities that depend on agriculture and natural resources.

Raising slogans such as “We Oppose FAD,” the residents demanded that the proposed project should not be established in their area.

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Demand for Transparency and Consultation

The protesters maintained that any major development or infrastructure project affecting local communities and land must involve transparent communication and proper consultation with the people likely to be affected.

They said residents should be given a clear opportunity to understand the nature and implications of the proposed project and place their concerns before the concerned authorities.

Local Panchayat leaders, Gaon Burahs, village elders and other residents extended their support to the protest.

The demonstration also witnessed heated exchanges and reports of physical altercations among some individuals, reflecting growing tension surrounding the proposed project.

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Local Representatives Express Concern

Local Zilla Parishad Member Tana Tuma Tara reportedly expressed concern over the developments and said he too was unaware of the proposed FAD project coming to the area.

He extended support to the concerns raised by the affected residents.

Meanwhile, local MLA Ratu Techi also reportedly expressed concern and stressed the need to address the matter through proper discussion and consultation with the affected communities.

The residents said protecting ancestral land, homes, the environment and the interests of future generations should remain a priority while considering any major project in the area.

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Consultation Meeting on November 14

Meanwhile, Sagalee Additional Deputy Commissioner Kipa Raja informed media persons present at the site that a consultation meeting regarding the FAD issue would be organised at Toru Circle on November 14, 2026.

The proposed meeting is expected to provide an opportunity for residents and other stakeholders opposing or expressing concerns about the project to share their views with the administration.

The consultation could facilitate direct discussion between affected people, local representatives and the administration on the concerns surrounding the proposed Field Ammunition Depot.

The development highlights the continuing importance of transparency, public consultation and community participation in projects involving land acquisition and potential