Local Body Polls Announced in Arunachal Pradesh, Here is All Details

ITANAGAR- The State Election Commission, Arunachal Pradesh, announced the schedule for the simultaneous general elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and municipal bodies of Itanagar and Pasighat, scheduled for December 2025.

Upper Subansiri District now recorded as having the highest panchayat electorate at 61,142, and Dibang Valley with the lowest at 4,249.

Polling will be conducted in a single phase across all PRIs and municipal wards, with the notification to be issued on 17 November 2025.

Nomination filings close on 24 November, scrutiny takes place on 26 November, and withdrawal is allowed until 29 November.

Polling is scheduled for 15 December, with counting on 20 December and completion by 23 December.

The elections mark the 12th round of local body polls for PRIs since the NEFA Panchayat Regulation of 1967, and the third for municipal bodies in Itanagar and Pasighat.

Arunachal Pradesh comprises 27 Zilla Parishads (245 constituencies), 2,103 Gram Panchayats (8,181 constituencies), and two municipal bodies—Itanagar with 20 and Pasighat with 8 Municipal Wards.

The total electorate stands at 831,648, including 759,210 panchayat voters and 72,438 municipal voters. Notably, female electors exceed males, with a ratio of 1,123 females per 1,000 males.

More than 40,000 personnel will be involved in the election process, with 15,000 dedicated polling staff.

Voting for municipal bodies will use EVMs, while ballot boxes will be deployed for PRIs.

There are 2,171 polling stations for Panchayats and 79 for municipal areas.

The State Election Commission will appoint 29 observers, one for each district including both municipalities, drawn from senior administrative services.

Extensive security measures are planned, especially for sensitive districts in Tirap, Changlang, and Longding.

District-level master trainers have undergone recent training to ensure poll staff are adequately briefed, and control rooms will be established at multiple administrative levels to monitor proceedings.

The Model Code of Conduct takes effect immediately, and all stakeholders are called upon to support the smooth running of the polls to strengthen grassroots democracy in the state.