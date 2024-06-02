Final Result of Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election

Live Updates : Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024- The ruling Bhartiya Janta Party ( BJP ) wins 46 seats and Indian National Congress ( INC ) wins only one seat in 60 members Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, while three independent candidates have also won three seats.

The National People’s Party ( NPP ) won 5 seats, Nationalist Congress Party ( NCP ) won 3 seats and People’s Party of Arunachal ( PPA ) won 2 seats. here are the list of wining candidates.

List of winning candidates

Bhartiya Janta Party ( BJP ) Winning MLAs

Wanglin Lowangdong wins 57 Borduria-Bogapani constituency. Hamjong Tangha wins from 52 Changlang South constituency. Tesam Pongte wins the 53 Changlang North seat. Mrs Tsering Lhamu of BJP wins the Lumla constituency. Wangki Lowang of BJP wins the 54 Namsang Constituency. Hayeng Mangfi of BJP wins the 9 Chayang Tajo Constieuncy. Ealing Tallang of BJP wins the10 Seppa East Assembly constituency. Balo Raja of BJP wins the 18 Palin Assembly Constituency. Rotom Tebin of BJP wins 25 Raga Assembly Constituency. Taniya Soki of BJP wins 24 Daporijo Assembly Constituency. Pani Taram of BJP wins 21 Koloriang constituency Rode Bui of BJP wins 26 Dumporijo constituency. Topin Ete of BJP wins 30 Along West constituency. Puinnyo Apum of BJP wins 42 Dambuk Assembly Constituency. Mohesh Chai of BJP wins 44 Tezu Assembly Constituency. Chakat Aboh of BJP wins 56 Khonsa West seat. Phurpa Tsering of BJP wins 4 Dirang Assembly constituency. Tai Nikio of BJP wins 19 Nyapin Assembly constituency. Biyuram Wahge of BJP wins 12 Pakke-Kessang Seat. Nakap Nalo of BJP wins 22 Nacho Assembly constituency. Kardo Nyigyor of BJP wins 28 Likabali Assembly constituency. Jini Dirchi of BJP wins 29 Basar Assembly Constituency. Passang Dorje Sona of BJP wins 33 Mechuka Assembly constituency. Ojing Tasing of BJP wins 35 Pangin assembly seat. Ninong Ering of BJP wins 37 Pasighat West seat. Mopi Mihu of BJP wins 41 Anini constituency. Chau Zingnu Namchoom of BJP wins 47 N amsai constituency Honchun Ngandam of BJP wins 60 Pongchau-Wakka assembly seat. Kamlung Mosang of BJP wins 50 Miao assembly seat Tojir Kadu of BJP wins the 36 Nari Koyu seat. Alo Libang of BJP wins the 34 Tuting-Yingkiong assembly constituency. Tseten Chombey Kee of BJP wins the 5 Kalaktang assembly constituency. Kento Jini of BJP wins 3 1 Along East. Mama Natung of BJP wins 11 Seppa West assembly constituency. Talem Taboh of BJP wins 32 Rumgong assembly constituency

National People’s Party ( NPP ) Wining MLAs

Namgey Tsering of NPP wins 2 Tawang Assembly Constituency Tapi Darang of NPP wins 38 Pasighat East Constituency Pesi Jilen of NPP wins 27 Liromoba Assembly Constituency Thangwang Wangham of NPP wins 59 Longding-Pumao Constituency Oni Panyang of NPP wins 40 Mariyang Constituency

Nationalist Congress Party ( NCP ) Winning candidates

Nikh Kamin of NCP wins 49 Bordumsa-Diyun Assembly Constituency Toko Tatung of NCP wins 16 Yachuli Constituency Likha Soni of NCP wins 48 Lekong Constituency

People’s Party of Arunachal ( PPA ) Wining Candidates

Nabam Vivek of PPA Wins 14 Doimukh Assembly Constituency Oken Tayeng, of PPA wins 39 Mebo Assembly Constituency

Indian National Congress ( INC ) only winning candidate

Kumar Waii is the only candidate in 60 members assembly who won the 8 Bameng Assembly Constituency

PARTY WON LEADING TOTAL BJP 46 0 46 NPEP 5 0 5 NCP 3 0 3 PPA 2 0 2 INC 1 0 1 IND 3 0 3

Ten BJP candidates including chief minister Pema Khandu and his Deputy CM Chowna Mein had won their seats unopposed and polling took place in the rest 50 seats on April 19.

The 10 legislative seats which the BJP have won unopposed are Sagalee, Roing, Mukto, Itanagar, Ziro-Hapoli, Taliha, Tali, Hayuliang, Chowkham and Bomdila.

In the 2019 Legislative Assembly polls, the ruling BJP had won 41 seats, thus retaining power while the Janata Dal (United) won seven, the National Peoples Party (NPP) five, Congress four, the Peoples Party of Arunachal Pradesh one and two seats went to independents.

As per the Election Commission, no victory processions would be allowed after the announcement of results. Arunachal Pradesh recorded 82.95% voter turnout.