LIVE UPDATE: Bandh Brings ICR to Standstill in Arunachal

ITANAGAR- The 36-hour bandh called by the Arunachal ST Bachao Andolan Committee (ASBAC) began early Thursday morning across the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), bringing normal life to a near standstill in several areas of the state capital and adjoining Papum Pare district.

LIVE UPDATE-

BANDH BEGINS Markets remained closed, vehicular movement was minimal, and several roads appeared deserted as residents largely stayed indoors amid the shutdown call. Public transport services were disrupted in many localities, while commercial establishments downed shutters from the morning hours.

THIS IS WRONG TREND- SAYS MINISTER Mama Natung came out on the streets on Wednesday and appealed to shopkeepers to reopen their establishments amid the ongoing bandh in the capital region. Speaking to the media, the Home Minister alleged that the Arunachal ST Bachao Andolan Committee had not raised its concerns before the authorities through proper channels before calling the shutdown. He claimed that the bandh was announced through social media, following which business establishments voluntarily closed their shops. Describing the development as “a very wrong trend,” Natung said issues should be resolved through dialogue and democratic discussions rather than through shutdown calls that disrupt normal public life.

ISSUE IS GENUINE- BUT COMMITTEE SHOULD TALK WITH GOVT- NABAM VIVEK Amid the ongoing shutdown, President of the People’s Party of Arunachal and MLA Nabam Vivek stated that the concerns raised by ASBAC regarding illegal immigrants and infiltration in Arunachal Pradesh were “genuine” and important. However, he appealed to the committee to withdraw the bandh and instead engage in discussions with the State Government to arrive at a solution.

FIVE PERSONS ARRESTED Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Police on Thursday said five persons allegedly involved in calling and enforcing a bandh in the capital region have been apprehended. However, police have not revealed their identities.

The bandh, announced by ASBAC under the leadership of its General Secretary Millo Ambo, commenced at 5:00 AM on May 14 over demands related to stricter implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system and concerns regarding alleged illegal immigration and infiltration in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the committee, the agitation seeks to safeguard the rights, identity, and interests of the indigenous tribal communities of the state. ASBAC has maintained that enforcement drives at key entry points would continue to ensure compliance with ILP regulations under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873.

Meanwhile, the State administration had, on Wednesday, declared the proposed bandh “illegal and unlawful.” In an official order, District Magistrate of Capital Itanagar Toko Babu stated that such shutdowns cause hardship to the public, particularly daily wage earners, patients, and businesses, while also creating law and order concerns.