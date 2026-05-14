LIVE UPDATE: Bandh Brings ICR to Standstill in Arunachal
The 36-hour bandh called by the Arunachal ST Bachao Andolan Committee began on Wednesday morning across the Itanagar Capital Region....
ITANAGAR- The 36-hour bandh called by the Arunachal ST Bachao Andolan Committee (ASBAC) began early Thursday morning across the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), bringing normal life to a near standstill in several areas of the state capital and adjoining Papum Pare district.
LIVE UPDATE-
BANDH BEGINS
THIS IS WRONG TREND- SAYS MINISTER
ISSUE IS GENUINE- BUT COMMITTEE SHOULD TALK WITH GOVT- NABAM VIVEK
FIVE PERSONS ARRESTED
The bandh, announced by ASBAC under the leadership of its General Secretary Millo Ambo, commenced at 5:00 AM on May 14 over demands related to stricter implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system and concerns regarding alleged illegal immigration and infiltration in Arunachal Pradesh.
According to the committee, the agitation seeks to safeguard the rights, identity, and interests of the indigenous tribal communities of the state. ASBAC has maintained that enforcement drives at key entry points would continue to ensure compliance with ILP regulations under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873.
Meanwhile, the State administration had, on Wednesday, declared the proposed bandh “illegal and unlawful.” In an official order, District Magistrate of Capital Itanagar Toko Babu stated that such shutdowns cause hardship to the public, particularly daily wage earners, patients, and businesses, while also creating law and order concerns.