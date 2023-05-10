LIVE UPDATE: 72 Hrs Itanagar Capital Region Bandh

LIVE UPDATE 72 Hrs Capital Bandh: Roads are deserted, Markets and business establishments are closed in Itanagar Capital Region on the first day of 72 hours bandh called by individuals.

The state govt has declared the bandh is illegal and suspended the mobile internet services in entire Papumpare district and Itanagar capital region till 6pm of May 12. Section 144 has been imposed.

A day before the 72-hours Itanagar Capital Region bandh call over the APPSC fiasco issue, the state police as a precautionary measure arrested, 14 people.

In Seppa town Protesters came out amidst 72-hour bandh and cripples normal life

However, Some citizens are also against the bandh culture. They are writing their post in social media platform . One social media user wrote “ Bandh call isn’t a solution. If bandcall was solution, for every issue bandh call will be there. What if these three days bandh isn’t successful, then will people/public will go for more bandcall..? Absolutely no.? There are more democratic means to achieve one’s goal, if government isn’t listening? Go for peaceful strike, do social awareness etc.

With such bandh call culture, business will be diminished, employment will be less and investors as of giant companies will not dare to invest in capital Itanagar. Ultimately everyone will be at Lose.

