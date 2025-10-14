Listening, Learning, and Leading: How DC Shweta Nagarkoti and Her Young Fellows Are Redefining Governance in Keyi Panyor

In the heart of Arunachal Pradesh, Keyi Panyor’s young district administration is proving that governance can be empathetic, innovative, and human-centered. Led by DC Shweta Nagarkoti and a team of young fellows, this story is about listening to people, learning from the ground, and leading with purpose.

Keyi Panyor, Arunachal Pradesh — At 3,000 feet above sea level, amid mist-covered hills and Nyishi villages, a quiet revolution is taking place — not in boardrooms or political rallies, but inside classrooms, community halls, and even along dusty village roads.

Here in Keyi Panyor, a young district still finding its rhythm, Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti is proving that good governance begins not with rules, but with relationships. Her mantra is simple yet profound: “Listen deeply. Act honestly. Improve constantly.”

In July 2025, she launched something Arunachal had rarely seen before — the Deputy Commissioner Fellowship (DCF) Programme, an open invitation for young professionals to join the district administration, not as interns, but as partners in change.

After an intense selection process, three fellows — Likha Caral, a researcher from Delhi, Likha Bai, a PhD scholar, and Toko Yapung, a psychology graduate — became the heartbeat of a new movement. Together, they walk, talk, and work with the people — mapping schools, repairing hostels, analyzing data, and finding real solutions that improve daily life.

Education: The Starting Point of Change

When the team first visited schools, they didn’t find disinterested students — they found disconnected systems. Teachers absent, classrooms unevenly managed, and enrolment figures inflated beyond reality.

Instead of blaming, the DC’s team chose to understand. Within weeks, they launched a Cluster-wide School Inspection Drive, personally visiting classrooms and hostels. The response was immediate: absentee teachers were held accountable, classrooms repaired, and resources reallocated.

But what makes the story truly human is what followed.

Shweta Nagarkoti noticed children dreaming silently, unsure if their ambitions even mattered. So, she introduced the Vision Board Initiative — where every student writes their name and dream career on classroom walls. These colorful boards now speak louder than any speech — “Doctor,” “Teacher,” “IPS Officer,” “Footballer.”

Soon after, another wall appeared — the Wall of Fame — celebrating every achievement, big or small. For many children, it was the first time their names were written in bold letters for the whole school to see.

“When a child believes their dream matters, half the work of governance is done,” DC Nagarkoti says with a smile.

From Clean Streets to Connected Citizens

The transformation didn’t stop at schools. To make cleanliness a shared value, the administration launched the Clean and Green Keyi Panyor Mission — with a simple yet powerful idea: “Har Ghar Se Ek Dustbin.”

From every household received a dustbin, turning cleanliness from a government order into a personal act of pride. Along the roads, bright digital art boards now display short messages — in both English and Nyishi — on themes like drug awareness, hygiene, and cultural pride.

This wasn’t about beautification. It was about ownership. People began to see their villages not as neglected corners, but as reflections of themselves.

Voice of the People

In Keyi Panyor, “citizen feedback” isn’t a form — it’s a conversation.

Through Voice of Keyi Panyor, residents can directly share their opinions with the administration. And once every month, during DC Samvad, villagers sit face-to-face with officials — no long files, no delays, just open dialogue.

“Every complaint leaves with a name, a deadline, and a promise,” says one of the DCF fellows.

This simple change — assigning responsibility — has dramatically improved follow-up and trust in governance.

Designing Identity, Together

To nurture local pride, the administration invited the public to Design My Keyi Panyor, a competition to create a new district logo. The winning emblem — now the official symbol of the district — was born not in an office, but in the imagination of a local resident.

It’s more than a logo. It’s a reminder that governance belongs to everyone.

The Road Ahead

With eco-tourism, youth wellness, and mental health awareness on the horizon, Keyi Panyor is shaping its future around one powerful idea — good governance can be human, humble, and hopeful.

From a fellowship that listens, to classrooms that dream, this is a story of young people proving that when administration meets empathy, transformation follows naturally.

💬 Quote of the Story:

“Development isn’t about how much we build, but how deeply we listen.”

— DC Shweta Nagarkoti, Deputy Commissioner, Keyi Panyor