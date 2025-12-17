Lionel Messi Visits Vantara Wildlife Centre in Jamnagar

JAMNAGAR- Global football icon Lionel Messi paid a special visit to Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre in Jamnagar, founded by Anant Ambani. The visit reflected the centre’s ethos rooted in Sanatana Dharma, which emphasises reverence for nature and respect for all living beings.

Messi participated in traditional Hindu rituals and observed wildlife conservation efforts during his visit. He was accompanied by Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, and was welcomed with folk music, floral offerings and ceremonial aarti. He also took part in a Maha Aarti that included Ambe Mata Puja, Ganesh Puja, Hanuman Puja and Shiv Abhishek, offering prayers for peace and global harmony.

The footballer toured Vantara’s conservation facilities, which house rescued big cats, elephants, herbivores, reptiles and fostered young animals. He interacted with caregivers and veterinary teams and visited the green energy complex and the refinery facilities associated with the project, expressing interest in the scale of the operations.

At the carnivore care centre, Messi observed lions, leopards and tigers living in enriched habitats, followed by visits to herbivore and reptile care units where animals receive specialised veterinary treatment, nutrition and behavioural care. He also toured the multi-speciality wildlife hospital, witnessing clinical and surgical procedures, and later participated in feeding sessions with species including giraffes, rhinos, elephants and okapis.

During the visit, Messi interacted with orphaned animals at the Foster Care Centre. In a symbolic gesture, Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani named a rescued lion cub “Lionel” in his honour, marking continuity and hope for conservation efforts.

A key moment of the visit took place at the Elephant Care Centre, where Messi met Maniklal, a rescued elephant calf previously subjected to logging labour. Messi engaged in a football-based enrichment activity with the calf, highlighting the role of play in animal rehabilitation.

Responding to Anant Ambani’s remarks, Messi said the work carried out at Vantara was “genuinely impressive,” praising the care and rescue efforts undertaken for animals. He said the experience was memorable and expressed interest in returning to support the initiative.

The visit concluded with traditional rituals including Nariyal Utsarg and Matka Phod, accompanied by chants for peace and well-being. Messi, who leads the Leo Messi Foundation focused on education, healthcare and children’s welfare, noted alignment between his humanitarian values and Vantara’s conservation-driven mission.