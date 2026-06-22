Likabali Officials Trained in Fire Prevention and Emergency Response Measures

LIKABALI- The Fire and Emergency Services Department, Likabali, organised a Fire Safety Awareness and Demonstration Programme at the DC Office Complex on Sunday to enhance awareness about fire prevention, emergency preparedness and workplace safety among government officials and staff.

The programme was conducted by Station Fire Officer (SFO) Duge Ete and his team in the presence of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mokar Riba, Assistant Commissioner Jannes Mary Tayeng, District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Tarik Nyitan, and officers and officials from various government departments.

During the awareness programme, the Fire and Emergency Services team demonstrated essential fire safety practices and emergency response procedures. Participants were trained in the proper use of fire extinguishers and were briefed on basic measures to be followed during fire-related emergencies.

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A live fire demonstration formed a key part of the programme, allowing participants to gain hands-on experience in handling firefighting equipment and responding to simulated emergency situations. Officials actively participated in the exercise, which aimed to improve preparedness and build confidence in dealing with fire incidents.

Addressing the gathering, ADC Mokar Riba appreciated the efforts of the Fire and Emergency Services Department in conducting the programme and creating awareness about fire safety among government employees. He noted that such initiatives play an important role in enhancing workplace safety and reducing the risks associated with fire accidents.

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Riba encouraged participants to apply the knowledge and practical skills acquired during the training in their offices as well as in their daily lives. He stressed that awareness, preparedness and timely response are crucial factors in minimizing loss of life and property during emergencies.

The programme concluded with an interactive session during which participants discussed fire safety concerns and sought clarification on emergency response procedures. Officials reiterated the importance of vigilance, adherence to safety protocols and regular awareness programmes to strengthen disaster preparedness at workplaces and public institutions.

The initiative formed part of ongoing efforts by the Fire and Emergency Services Department to promote a culture of safety and preparedness across the district.