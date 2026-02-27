Arunachal

Lhakpa Tsering Crowned Mr Arunachal 2026

Lhakpa Tsering wins the title at the 8th Edition of Mr Arunachal 2026, with Nabam Tada as first runner-up and Vivek Sangcho as second runner-up at a ceremony in Itanagar.

Last Updated: 27/02/2026
1 minute read
ITANAGAR-  Lhakpa Tsering was crowned Mr Arunachal 2026 at the 8th edition of the prestigious state-level male pageant, held at the DK Convention Centre in Itanagar on February 25.

The event — aimed at celebrating personality, confidence and discipline among youth — concluded with Tsering securing the top title following a series of judged rounds that assessed performance, presentation and stage presence.

Nabam Tada was declared the first runner-up, while Vivek Sangcho finished as the second runner-up, reflecting strong showings from each contestant amid stiff competition.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu publicly congratulated the winners, acknowledging their “outstanding performance and dedication”. In remarks shared on social media, the Chief Minister said that platforms like Mr Arunachal not only celebrate fitness and personality but also inspire youth to pursue discipline, confidence and excellence. He extended best wishes to all participants for their future endeavours.

Organisers said the competition continues to gain prominence as a cultural event that provides a platform for young men from across the state to showcase talent and build confidence. Participants underwent various rounds judged by a panel of officials and experts, with a focus on overall personality development.

Observers noted that the pageant’s growth over its eight editions reflects a broader interest in events that blend cultural celebration with personal development, particularly among Arunachal Pradesh’s youth community.

