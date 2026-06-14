LGBTQ+ Youth From Northeast Complete Culinary Entrepreneurship Training at IHM Kolkata

KOLKATA- Twenty-one LGBTQ+ youth from eastern and northeastern India have completed an intensive training programme on food production, bakery and entrepreneurship at the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Taratala, Kolkata.

The five-day programme, held between June 8 and June 12, was organised by IHM Kolkata under the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with Bridge India, a Kolkata-based organisation working on issues of LGBTQ+ inclusion, rights and livelihoods.

Participants from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and West Bengal took part in practical and classroom-based sessions aimed at strengthening culinary skills and business knowledge. The programme targeted aspiring and existing food business micro-entrepreneurs from LGBTQ+ communities, a group that often faces barriers to employment and economic opportunities.

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Training modules included food production, bakery, food safety and hygiene, kitchen management, food ethics and entrepreneurship. Sessions were conducted by faculty members and chef trainers from IHM Kolkata.

The participants also visited ITC Royal Bengal, Kolkata, for industry exposure and attended a session on entrepreneurial awareness and business idea validation conducted by Tata Strive. Organisers said the objective was to provide participants with both technical skills and a broader understanding of business development within the hospitality sector.

Among those who attended were four members of AP QueerStation from Arunachal Pradesh, representing Kra Daadi, Papum Pare and East Kameng districts. According to the organisation, the programme offered participants from remote regions an opportunity to gain industry exposure, develop professional networks and explore livelihood opportunities through entrepreneurship.

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The training concluded with a valedictory session on June 12, during which all 21 participants received certificates of completion.

Those present at the ceremony included Raja Sadhukhan, Principal of IHM Kolkata; Pranav Prakash, Regional Director (East), Ministry of Tourism; and Riaz Rizvi, Rooms Division Manager at The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata. Representatives from civil society organisations and the hospitality sector also attended the event.

Speaking at the programme, Raja Sadhukhan said IHM Kolkata remained committed to creating opportunities for LGBTQ+ communities through skill development and entrepreneurship. Prithviraj Nath, Founder Director of Bridge India, said the initiative was intended to support marginalised LGBTQ+ youth from remote parts of eastern and northeastern India in pursuing sustainable livelihoods.

The programme comes amid growing efforts by educational institutions, civil society organisations and government agencies to expand livelihood opportunities for LGBTQ+ communities through targeted skill development and entrepreneurship initiatives.