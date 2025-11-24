Legendary Actor Dharmendra Passes Away at 89

MUMBAI- Legendary actor Dharmendra Deol, affectionately known as the “He-Man” of Hindi cinema, breathed his last on Monday at a private hospital in south Mumbai. He was 89.

The actor, who had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month for age-related complications and respiratory issues, passed away peacefully at 2:45 pm, surrounded by his family, hospital sources confirmed. His condition had deteriorated over the past 48 hours.

Dharmendra is survived by his wives Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol (from his first marriage), daughters Vijeta and Ajeita, and daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol (from his second marriage), along with grandchildren.

Earlier this month, on November 11, false rumours of his demise had spread rapidly on social media, prompting the family to issue clarifications. Esha Deol and Hema Malini had then requested fans to refrain from spreading unverified news.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and several chief ministers led the nation in paying tributes. “Dharmendra ji was a cultural icon whose warmth, simplicity, and powerful performances touched generations. His departure leaves an irreplaceable void,” the Prime Minister wrote on X.

In a career spanning over six decades, Dharmendra appeared in more than 300 films and became one of the most successful and beloved stars of Hindi cinema. Known for his rugged charm and action-hero persona in the 1960s and 70s, he delivered unforgettable performances in classics such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Seeta Aur Geeta, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and Deewaar.

He was among the few actors to successfully straddle action, romance, and comedy with equal ease.In 2012, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award.

The last rites were performed at the Oshiwara crematorium in the presence of family members and close friends from the industry.

Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchab, Ranveer Singh, and directors Subhash Ghai and Ramesh Sippy were among those who paid their final respects.

The Hindi film industry has declared a day of mourning, with several film shoots cancelled as a mark of respect.

Dharmendra’s final film appearance was in the 2023 family comedy-drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar, where he shared screen space with his on-screen partner from over five decades, Shabana Azmi.

As tributes continue to pour in, fans have gathered outside his Juhu residence and the hospital, reminiscing about the man who brought joy to millions with his “Garam Dharam” charisma and evergreen smile. End of an era.