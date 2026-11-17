RUKSIN (EAST SIANG): Vehicular movement has come to a halt at the Ruksin entry gate along National Highway 515 on the Assam–Arunachal Pradesh border as a 24-hour bandh called by the Legong Banggo Students’ Union (LBSU) began on Monday, November 17, intensifying the ongoing opposition to the proposed 11,200 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

The shutdown has disrupted normal life in Ruksin Circle, with markets, shops and commercial establishments affected. Transport services have also been disrupted as protesters enforce the bandh at the strategically important border entry point connecting Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The LBSU has placed three major demands before the authorities. These include the immediate release of all detained Gen-Z protesters, withdrawal of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel from Upper Siang, Siang and East Siang districts, and withdrawal of the Preliminary Feasibility Report (PFR) of the proposed Siang project until the concerns and aspirations of indigenous communities are adequately addressed.

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The bandh is part of the continuing agitation against the proposed mega dam on the Siang River, particularly among indigenous communities, including the Adi people. Protesters have expressed concerns over the project’s potential impact on ancestral land, traditional livelihoods, the environment and cultural heritage.

The agitation has intensified following earlier protests in the Siang Valley. An October 23 bandh reportedly witnessed clashes, injuries and incidents of vandalism, including damage to an NHPC office and residences of political leaders. Several people were subsequently arrested, with some Gen-Z and student protesters detained in connection with the incidents.

Ahead of the current shutdown, LBSU President Kalen Taying appealed to residents of the Legong Banggo area to participate peacefully and maintain discipline. The union urged people to avoid violence, threats, confrontation and damage to public or private property, stressing that their concerns should be expressed through democratic means. General Secretary Katon Padung was also associated with the appeal.

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According to available reports from November 17, no any incidents of violence or clashes have been reported in connection with the ongoing Ruksin bandh. Protesters and barricades have been reported at the entry gate, where vehicular movement remains affected.

The LBSU had earlier submitted its charter of demands to the East Siang Deputy Commissioner and warned of prolonged shutdowns if the demands remained unaddressed.

The latest bandh underscores the growing tensions surrounding the proposed Siang project and the demand for greater consultation with indigenous communities before proceeding with the project. Whether the authorities will initiate dialogue or respond to the union’s demands remains to be seen as the 24-hour shutdown continues.