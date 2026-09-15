Lapnan Village Marks Poshan Maah with Focus on Nutrition, Child Rights and Community Participation

KHONSA- The Khonsa ICDS Project observed Rashtriya Poshan Maah at Lapnan village, bringing together government officials, Anganwadi functionaries, women, mothers and community representatives for a programme focused on nutrition, child welfare and collective responsibility.

The programme was attended by the Deputy Commissioner, Tirap, along with Ngurang Achung, Member of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), and Pakar Nomuk, CDPO Deomali, who is also holding charge as Deputy Director, ICDS Khonsa.

Other dignitaries included Yumai Suyang (GPC), Puchom Khoiyang (GPM), Sangamner Chimnyang (GPM), Ganguly Suyang (GB) and Manphu Khoiyang (Headmaster). Members of Self-Help Groups, including Khunya Khoiyang, Chahal Chimnyang and Kusum Khoiyang, also participated in the programme.

A major feature of the event was the participation of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers, field functionaries, ministerial staff of the CDPO office Khonsa, Lazu field functionaries and a large gathering of mothers and women from Lapnan village.

Also Read- Arka Mangala Yard Long Bean Performs Best in Anjaw

Focus on nutrition and livelihood opportunities

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner encouraged Anganwadi workers to improve their culinary skills by combining traditional knowledge with modern practices.

The Deputy Commissioner highlighted the potential of nutritious food preparation not only to improve health outcomes but also to create sustainable livelihood opportunities through improved market linkages.

The Deputy Commissioner also heard about challenges faced by field-level functionaries in implementing Anganwadi and ICDS programmes and assured participants that the concerns raised would be taken up seriously.

Also Read- Red Run in Ziro Calls for HIV/AIDS Awareness and Stigma-Free Society

APSCPCR stresses child rights

APSCPCR Member Ngurang Achung focused on child rights and welfare in his address.

He urged parents, particularly mothers, to remain vigilant about the safety and well-being of their children. He also stressed the importance of creating awareness among children about their rights so that they grow up informed, confident and protected.

The message added a child-protection dimension to the Poshan Maah programme, linking nutrition and health with the broader well-being and safety of children.

Also Read- Fresh Siang Dam Tension: Komkar Villagers Block CAPF, Police Entry to Ugeng Site

Anganwadi workers compete with nutritious dishes

The programme also featured a nutritious-dish preparation competition among Anganwadi Workers, giving participants an opportunity to demonstrate creativity in preparing food that was both healthy and appealing.

The activity sought to convey the message that nutritious food can also be enjoyable and attractive, while providing a practical platform for Anganwadi workers to showcase their skills.

The competition was judged by DIPRO Dr. Ponung Tasing and DVO Dr. Chagan Lowang Tinkhatra.

Old Tupi won the first prize, while New Tupi secured second place and Noksa finished third.

The programme was led by Chate Lowangcha, CDPO Khonsa, who is also holding additional charge as CDPO Lazu.

The Poshan Maah programme concluded with an emphasis on strengthening community awareness and participation around nutrition, maternal health and child welfare. The participation of mothers, women, Anganwadi workers and community representatives highlighted the role of grassroots engagement in implementing nutrition and child-development programmes.

The event also reinforced the broader message that improving outcomes for children requires not only government schemes and frontline services but also active participation from families and communities.