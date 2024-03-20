Language is the binding force, which binds culture, traditions and heritage of a nation: Governor

GUWAHATI- Language is the binding force, which binds culture, traditions and heritage of a nation, said the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) in a one-day conference on Indian Languages held at Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh on 20th March 2024. The Governor inaugurated an exhibition on Indian languages.

The Governor said that in the socio-economic and cultural progress of India, the role of Indian languages is crucial as it binds society and the culture. He said that it is the medium of unity and integrity of the nation and diversity in languages is the symbol of strength and prosperity.

The Governor emphasised that the youth of the day must be motivated and encouraged to use their mother tongue. He said that family interactions and community meetings must be conducted using their indigenous dialects and languages, so that it propagates from generation to generation. When a language dies out, future generations lose a vital part of the culture that is necessary to completely understand it, he said.

Commending the participants and organizations for taking up the cause of preserving and promotion of Indian languages, the Governor expressed his hope that the initiative will go a long way in preservation and promotion of Indian languages.

He said that through the conference the various local dialects of Arunachal Pradesh will be introduced to the people of other parts of the country, which in turn will ensure that local dialects are not extinct.

The Hindi Department of Rajiv Gandhi University organised the one-day conference in collaboration with Shiksha Sanskruti Utthan Nyas, New Delhi and Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti, Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Prof. Saket Kushwaha, RGU Registrar Dr. Nabam Tadar Rikam, keynote speaker of the seminar, Head of Hindi Department, Tripura University Dr. Vinod Kumar Mishra and Dean, Faculty of Languages, RGU, Dr. Shyam Shankar Singh shared their views.