Lakhs Gather as Assam’s Cultural Titan Zubeen Garg Cremated with Honors

GUWAHATI– Assam bid a tearful farewell to its most cherished cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, as lakhs of mourners poured into the streets of Guwahati for his funeral procession, an event that etched itself into history as one of the world’s largest public funerals.

The 52-year-old singer-songwriter, actor, and composer—whose voice defined generations in Assam and beyond—was cremated with full state honors at Kamarkuchi village, about 20 km from Guwahati. His sister lit the pyre as chants of his beloved songs filled the air, and the state honored him with a 21-gun salute.

Zubeen tragically drowned during a scuba diving accident in Singapore on September 19. His mortal remains were flown back on September 20, following a second post-mortem at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), jointly conducted with doctors from AIIMS-Guwahati, to rule out foul play after public demand and family consent.

The body was kept in state at Sarusajai Sports Complex on September 21, where endless queues of admirers—young and old—paid homage. On the day of the funeral, the flower-adorned cortege moved slowly through Guwahati’s bustling roads. Fans walked alongside, tearfully singing his iconic “Mayabini,” a song Zubeen once wished to be part of his farewell.

Among the dignitaries present were Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and several cultural leaders, all calling him the “heartbeat of Assam.”

Born as Zubeen Borthakur in 1972 in Tura, Meghalaya, Zubeen’s career spanned three decades. With more than 38,000 songs recorded in over 40 languages, he became the highest-paid singer from Assam and a household name across India. His Bollywood breakthrough came with the soulful “Ya Ali” (2006, Gangster), followed by chartbusters like “Dil Tu Hi Bata” (Krrish 3). He also left an indelible mark on Assamese cinema as an actor, director, and philanthropist.

The Assam government declared three days of state mourning (Sept 20–22) and announced the construction of a memorial at Sonapur to honor his legacy. Tributes poured in nationwide—Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed him as a voice that touched every walk of life, while Home Minister Amit Shah called him an “iconic singer” whose music wove threads of unity.

Colleagues and contemporaries—from Papon to Bollywood composer Pritam—expressed their heartbreak, while fans flooded social media with grief and demands for a CID probe under the hashtag #JusticeForZubeenGarg.

As the flames rose at Kamarkuchi, one mourner summed up the collective sentiment:

“Zubeen da isn’t gone—he’s in every note we hum.”

For Assam, his voice will remain an eternal echo, binding its people in joy, sorrow, and pride.