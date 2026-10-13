L. Murugan Resigns from Modi Government, Seeks to Return to Grassroots Politics﻿

NEW DELHI- Union Minister of State L. Murugan on Tuesday sought to step down from the Narendra Modi-led Union government and relinquish his Rajya Sabha membership, saying he wants to devote his full time and energy to strengthening the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Murugan communicated his decision in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A five-page version of the letter has been reported to be circulating on social media, outlining his reasons for seeking relief from his ministerial responsibilities and his plans to return to grassroots political work.

In the letter, Murugan described serving under Modi’s leadership as one of the greatest honours of his life. He requested the Prime Minister to relieve him of his responsibilities as Minister of State and permit him to relinquish his membership of the Rajya Sabha so that he could concentrate on party organisation in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read- Rahul Gandhi Claims 200 ED, CBI and MEA Officials Are in Touch With Opposition

Wants to strengthen BJP at the grassroots

Explaining his decision, Murugan said he wanted to visit villages and streets across Tamil Nadu, meet people directly and work alongside BJP workers, commonly referred to as karyakartas.

He expressed his intention to expand the party’s presence across the state and prepare its organisational network for the 2029 parliamentary elections.

In his public statement, Murugan said he wished to return to grassroots politics and dedicate himself full-time to strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu. He also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve in the Union Council of Ministers under the Prime Minister’s leadership.

The letter reportedly emphasises the importance of direct engagement with people and party workers. Murugan also referred to the response to Modi’s recent visit to Tamil Nadu, saying the experience had strengthened his belief that the party could achieve more in the state.

Also Read- Opposition Takes ‘March for Democracy’ to Supreme Court Over Alleged Vote Chori

Refers to his background and political journey

Murugan recalled his background as the son of parents who worked as daily-wage labourers and cattle grazers. He said he did not come from a political family and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve in the Union government.

His political journey has included student politics through the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), leadership of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit and service in the National Commission for Scheduled Castes before his elevation to the Union government.

Murugan joined the Union Council of Ministers in July 2021. He subsequently held the portfolios of Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh in 2021 and re-elected in 2024. His parliamentary term was due to end in 2030.

Also Read- CJP Leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka Detained Aboard Flight

Focus on the 2029 Lok Sabha elections

Murugan has made strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu his stated priority, with particular emphasis on building support at the local level and preparing for the next general election.

The BJP has been seeking to expand its political presence in Tamil Nadu, where the party faces the challenge of building a broader state-level support base. Murugan’s proposed return to organisational work would shift his focus from responsibilities in the Union government to party-building efforts in the state.

However, the specific organisational position he may assume following his proposed departure from the government has not been established in the public announcement.

Resignation amid Cabinet reshuffle speculation

Murugan’s move comes amid speculation about a possible reshuffle of the Union Cabinet. His resignation has also drawn attention because other Ministers of State, including George Kurian and Ravneet Singh Bittu, had resigned earlier in 2026 after not being renominated for Rajya Sabha elections, according to a PTI report published by ThePrint.

There is, however, no confirmed evidence in the cited reporting that Murugan’s decision was prompted by a Cabinet reshuffle or by any dispute within the BJP. His stated reason is his desire to devote himself to strengthening the party in Tamil Nadu.

Formal status remains important

Murugan’s announcement concerns both his ministerial responsibilities and his Rajya Sabha membership. The formal status of these requests should be distinguished from the announcement itself; the submission of a resignation request does not, by itself, establish that all the necessary formalities have been completed.

His next political role and the arrangements for his departure from the Union government and the Upper House remain important points to watch.

For now, Murugan has publicly stated his intention to return to grassroots politics, work more closely with BJP workers and help prepare the party for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.