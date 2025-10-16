Arunachal: KVK Conducts Micro-Irrigation Training for Pulses Boost

ANJAW- On the occasion of World Food Day 2025, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) organized a training-cum-input distribution programme focused on promoting sustainable agricultural practices and enhancing pulses productivity through the adoption of micro-irrigation technologies.

This initiative aligns with the FAO theme 2025 — “Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future”, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the FAO.

Dr. Debasis Sasmal, Sr. Scientist cum Head, emphasized the importance of pulses for nutritional security and soil enrichment, noting their nitrogen-fixing ability.

He highlighted that gravity-fed micro-irrigation systems enable farmers to achieve higher yields with less water and energy, contributing directly to the national goal of doubling farmers’ income and achieving Zero Hunger (SDG 2).

Er. Ugarsain SMS (Land and Water Management Engineering) conducted live demonstrations on drip and sprinkler system installation, fertigation integration, and pest and disease management in pulse crops.

Khoisnam Naveen, SMS (Agronomy) explained best agronomic practices and post-harvest handling techniques to improve productivity and income.

Inchen Namchoom, technical officer, motivated local farmers to adopt protected cultivation techniques for sustainable vegetable production.

Gram Chairperson Kheti Meyor appreciated the farmers’ active participation and encouraged the adoption of pulse-based cropping systems for enhanced productivity. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Mr. Keshab Gogoi.

The event also featured the distribution of micro-irrigation kits, storage tanks, and seed inputs to beneficiary farmers under the Boost Pulses Production initiative, ensuring practical support for sustainable farming.