KVK Anjaw Trains 28 SHG Women in Oyster Mushroom Cultivation at Hawai

HAWAI- Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Anjaw, conducted an oyster mushroom cultivation training-cum-demonstration programme at Walla Village, Hawai, on Wednesday, with around 28 women members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) participating in the initiative.

The programme aimed to equip rural women with practical skills in mushroom production and introduce oyster mushroom cultivation as a potential supplementary source of income and livelihood.

The training was conducted by Dr. S. Peter Singh, Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) in Social Sciences, along with coordinating staff from KVK Anjaw.

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Hands-on Training in Mushroom Production

During the programme, Dr. Singh demonstrated the key stages of oyster mushroom cultivation, including substrate preparation, spawning, bag preparation, crop management and maintaining suitable conditions for mushroom growth.

The participants took part in practical demonstrations and interacted with the trainers to clarify their queries about mushroom production and management.

The sessions also highlighted how mushroom cultivation could be undertaken at the household and Self-Help Group levels, offering participants an opportunity to explore small-scale production using locally adaptable methods.

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Promoting Rural Livelihoods Through Skill Development

Oyster mushroom cultivation can offer rural households an additional livelihood option when suitable growing materials, production conditions, technical guidance and market access are available.

For SHG members, the activity could provide opportunities to develop small-scale enterprises, diversify household income sources and explore collective production and marketing.

The training-cum-demonstration reflects KVK Anjaw’s efforts to promote practical agricultural technologies and strengthen livelihood opportunities for rural women through skill development and agricultural diversification.

The next step will be translating the training into sustained production, with outcomes depending on the participants’ adoption of the techniques, access to inputs and the availability of reliable markets.