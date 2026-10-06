KVK Anjaw Promotes Kitchen Gardens to Strengthen Household Food Security﻿

ANJAW: The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Anjaw is promoting nutritional kitchen gardening among rural households through Front Line Demonstrations (FLDs), with the objective of improving household nutrition, dietary diversity and food security across the district.

The initiative assumes particular importance in Anjaw, where several villages are located in remote and difficult-to-reach areas, making regular access to fresh vegetables challenging. KVK Anjaw is encouraging families to use available space around their homes to grow a variety of vegetables for household consumption.

Under the Front Line Demonstrations, KVK Anjaw is providing technical guidance covering different stages of kitchen gardening. This includes garden planning, selection of suitable vegetable crops, nursery raising, sowing and planting, nutrient management, irrigation, pest and disease management and harvesting practices.

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To support families in establishing and maintaining the gardens, the KVK has also been providing vegetable seeds and planting materials or saplings throughout the year, depending on the seasonal suitability of different crops.

The programme is designed around the use of available homestead spaces, allowing rural households to adopt diversified vegetable production without requiring large areas of farmland.

According to KVK Anjaw, access to home-grown vegetables can help families meet part of their nutritional requirements while also reducing expenditure on vegetables purchased from outside. The initiative is consequently being positioned not only as a nutrition intervention but also as a means of strengthening household self-reliance.

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The emphasis on dietary diversity is particularly relevant for households in remote areas where the availability and regular supply of fresh vegetables can be constrained by distance and accessibility.

Through the demonstrations, KVK Anjaw is also seeking to create greater awareness about the importance of nutritional kitchen gardens and encourage rural families to adopt sustainable, household-level vegetable production.

The initiative is expected to contribute to nutritional security, household food security and improved dietary diversity among farming communities in remote villages of Anjaw district.

The programme is being implemented by KVK Anjaw with technical inputs from its subject-matter specialists. The article was authored by Pooja Singnale, Subject Matter Specialist (Home Science), KVK Anjaw.