KVK Anjaw Evaluates Mulching Methods to Boost King Chilli Production﻿

TAFRALIANG- Plastic mulching has recorded the best yield performance in an ongoing King Chilli trial being monitored by ICAR–Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Anjaw at Tafraliang, with straw mulching also showing encouraging results compared with cultivation without mulch.

Er. Ugarsain Sangwan, Subject Matter Specialist (Soil and Water Conservation Engineering) at KVK Anjaw, visited the farm of Smt. Ajimlu Bellai at Tafraliang on September 14 to monitor the trial, which is being conducted under a gravity-fed drip irrigation system.

The King Chilli crop has entered the harvesting stage. During the initial picking, approximately 4–5 kg of King Chilli was harvested, while around 70–80 fruits per plant were observed on well-performing plants.

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Among the three treatments being evaluated, plastic mulch emerged as the best-performing treatment in terms of yield, while straw mulch also produced encouraging results when compared with the crop grown without mulch.

The trial is evaluating three cultivation treatments—plastic mulch, straw mulch and no mulch—under the same gravity-fed drip-irrigation system. The objective is to assess how different mulching materials affect soil moisture conservation, weed suppression, crop growth and ultimately the yield of King Chilli under the conditions of Anjaw district.

During the field visit, yellowing of leaves was observed in a few plants. Sangwan examined the affected plants and advised the farmer on irrigation management, balanced nutrient application, field sanitation and regular crop monitoring.

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He also stressed the need to avoid excessive moisture around the root zone and to take timely corrective measures after identifying the specific cause of leaf yellowing.

The ongoing trial could provide useful field-level information on the relative performance of different mulching practices for King Chilli cultivation in Anjaw. However, the final effectiveness of the treatments will depend on the results recorded over the course of the trial and the overall harvest.