﻿KVK Anjaw Conducts Two-Day Field Monitoring Programme in Kibithoo

ANJAW- Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Anjaw conducted a two-day field visit and monitoring programme at Kibithoo Circle of Anjaw district on September 19 and 20, focusing on the performance of agricultural and horticultural crops and the adoption of natural resource management practices.

The key focus of the programme was to assess farming conditions in the remote and hilly area while strengthening the adoption of sustainable and climate-resilient agricultural practices. The KVK team examined crop growth, plant health, nutrient management and weed management across a range of agricultural and horticultural crops.

The crops assessed during the field visit included maize, popcorn maize, finger millet and dhaincha, while horticultural crops such as kiwi, apple, beans and pomegranate were also monitored.

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The scientists also inspected natural resource management practices, with particular attention to mulching for moisture conservation and weed suppression. They examined half-moon terraces, a soil and water conservation measure aimed at reducing surface runoff and soil erosion in the hilly terrain.

An important component of the programme was direct interaction between KVK scientists and farmers. Farmers shared their field-level experiences, production-related constraints and requirements concerning crop production and natural resource management.

The KVK team responded to the farmers’ concerns by providing location-specific technical guidance. Khoisnam Naveen, SMS (Agronomy), addressed issues related to agricultural crops, while Satveer Yadav, SMS (Horticulture), provided guidance concerning horticultural crops.

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Ugarsain Sangwan, SMS (LNWME), also sensitised farmers about the role of mulching in conserving soil moisture, moderating soil temperature, reducing soil erosion and improving soil health. These practices were discussed particularly in the context of the hilly conditions of Anjaw district.

The two-day field programme ultimately sought to strengthen the adoption of improved agricultural technologies and sustainable, climate-resilient farming practices in the remote areas of Anjaw district.