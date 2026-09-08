KVK Anjaw Conducts Crop Survey in Hawai Circle

HAWAI- The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Anjaw, conducted a two-day field monitoring and crop survey programme in five villages under Hawai Circle of Anjaw district on September 7 and 8 to assess the performance of major agricultural crops and understand challenges faced by farmers at the field level.

The survey covered Chingwinty, Changung, Sung, Watong and Kamdi villages, with the team assessing the field performance of popcorn, maize, finger millet and Dhaincha. The programme focused on crop growth and development, existing farm-management practices, emerging production constraints and farmers’ experiences and requirements.

A key focus of the field exercise was the potential of popcorn and maize as alternative and remunerative crops in Anjaw district. According to the KVK, the two crops have considerable potential for promotion, making their field performance and management practices important areas of assessment.

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The KVK team monitored agricultural fields for crop establishment, plant growth, nutrient management, weed incidence, pest and disease occurrence, soil-moisture conditions and overall crop health. Finger millet was also assessed in terms of crop stand, growth and prevailing field conditions.

Another significant component of the survey was the assessment of Dhaincha (Sesbania spp.), an important green-manure crop that has been introduced for the first time in the district. The field team examined its establishment and potential contribution to improving soil fertility and supporting sustainable nutrient management.

The programme was led by Khoisnam Naveen, SMS (Agronomy), along with Dr Soibam Peter Singh, SMS (Agricultural Economics), and Ugarsain Sangwan, SMS (Land and Water Management Engineering).

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During interactions with farmers, the team collected information on production constraints and farmers’ perceptions of crop performance. Farmers were also sensitised to improved agronomic practices, timely weed management, balanced nutrient application and regular monitoring of pests and diseases.

The KVK team also provided technical guidance on protected cultivation and efficient land and water management. Dr Soibam Peter Singh encouraged farmers to consider agricultural waste-based mushroom cultivation as an additional livelihood opportunity.

The field monitoring exercise therefore combined crop assessment with direct farmer interaction, allowing agricultural specialists to examine both field conditions and the practical requirements of farming communities in the remote district.

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The introduction of Dhaincha alongside the assessment of popcorn and maize also indicates an effort to explore both income-oriented crop diversification and sustainable soil-management practices in Anjaw.The observations from the field survey could help guide future technical support and crop-promotion activities in the district.Anjaw KVK surveyed key crops in Hawai Circle and assessed Dhaincha for the first time as a potential green manure for improving soil fertility.