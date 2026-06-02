Kurung Kumey Boys Volleyball Team Wins 9th State-Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy

KOLORIANG- The Kurung Kumey District (KKD) Boys Volleyball Team has secured the 9th State-Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy Volleyball Tournament title, marking a significant achievement for the district’s sporting community.

The team emerged as champions after a strong performance throughout the tournament, demonstrating consistency, teamwork, and discipline against competing teams from across Arunachal Pradesh. Their victory has been viewed as a reflection of the growing emphasis on sports development in the district.

The winning team was led by District Sports Officer (DSO) Jill Gyamar and coached by Ha Rimi. Officials credited the team’s success to a combination of structured training, effective coaching, and the commitment shown by the players during the competition.

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Deputy Commissioner of Kurung Kumey, Cheechung Chukhu, congratulated the players, coaching staff, and sports officials on the achievement. In his message, he praised the team’s dedication and sportsmanship, stating that the victory highlights the sporting potential of young athletes from the district.

The Deputy Commissioner also reaffirmed the district administration’s focus on promoting sports at the grassroots level. He said efforts are being made to strengthen sports infrastructure, encourage wider youth participation, and create opportunities for talented athletes, particularly those from remote and underserved areas.

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Sports development has increasingly become a focus area in several districts of Arunachal Pradesh, with local administrations seeking to identify and nurture young talent through district-level and state-level competitions. Officials noted that achievements such as the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy victory can play a role in motivating greater youth engagement in sports.

The triumph of the Kurung Kumey Boys Volleyball Team has been widely welcomed by residents, sports enthusiasts, and public representatives. Observers believe the achievement will encourage more young people in the district to pursue competitive sports and aspire to represent the state at higher levels.

As celebrations continue in Kurung Kumey, the team’s success stands as an example of how investment in youth development and sports can contribute to broader community aspirations and regional representation.