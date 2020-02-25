Kra Daadi Cricket Team felicitated by CAoKDD

Palin

The Kra Daadi Cricket Team, champion of the 1st ever Tado Kholi Inter District Cricket Tournament 2019-20, was felicitated here today by the Cricket Association of Kra Daadi District (CAoKDD).

The function was attended by the local MLA Balo Rajo, S. Miji, DC Kra Daadi, A K Singh, DC Lower Siang among others.

Raja congratulated the champion for giving such a good news in the new year. He also appreciated the efforts of the District Sports Officer (DSO) Tage Taki for all round development of sports in the district. He offered his continued support for the team in whatever capacity he could in future too.

DC S. Miji congratulated Kra Daadi Team for their splendid success and wished them for more such success in their future endeavours too.

Tamchi Dollee, President CAoKDD thanked all the team members and its management team for bringing such a laurel for the district.He also sought the support of all stakeholders to establish a playable cricket ground in Kra Daadi District.