Kongkura: yo Revives Four-Decade-Old Adi Hymn Through Rock-Fusion Music Vide﻿

PASIGHAT ( By Makam Tayeng ) The five-member band Kongkura:yo has released a new music video, “Toma Dulamang,” giving a contemporary rock-fusion treatment to an Adi Donyi-Polo hymn of the same name written by Tapang Jamoh nearly four decades ago.

The project seeks to bridge traditional Adi musical heritage with contemporary music and introduce younger audiences to the community’s language, culture and ancestral traditions.

The lyrics of “Toma Dulamang” carry a strong message of collective response to the call of Solung, conveying that the Adi people will not remain passive when that call is heard. Kongkura:yo has retained the traditional theme while presenting the song through a modern rock-fusion arrangement.

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The music video was formally launched in Pasighat on Wednesday by Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing, in the presence of Ma:m Ke chairperson Joya Tasung Moyong, Adi Agom Kebang President Bodong Yirang, General Secretary Tajing Taki and other dignitaries at Hotel Airport View near Pasighat Airport.

Using contemporary music to preserve tradition

The name Kongkura:yo itself reflects the band’s cultural approach, paying homage to the echoes of ancestors. The group aims to develop an Adi rock-fusion genre drawing inspiration from traditional songs and melodies while making them accessible to younger listeners.

Through projects such as “Toma Dulamang,” the band is attempting to create a space where contemporary musical forms can coexist with traditional cultural themes.

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Speaking at the launch, Joya Tasung Moyong highlighted the importance of creative initiatives in protecting and promoting the cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.

She also spoke about the work of her NGO, Ma:m Ke, which she said supports people struggling with drug abuse, affected family members, survivors of abuse and women requiring support.

Moyong further emphasised the potential of music to preserve a culture of unity and love while offering hope and guidance to people facing difficulties.

Minister praises cultural revival through music

Minister Ojing Tasing described the project as a small but significant step towards cultural preservation in an era of rapid modernisation.

He praised Kongkura:yo for presenting ancestral traditions through a musical language that can appeal to younger generations.

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According to Tasing, such initiatives can allow young people to engage with contemporary music while simultaneously learning about their roots, cultural legacy and heritage.

The release represents an effort to keep an older cultural composition relevant to a new generation by combining its traditional message with a contemporary musical format.

The “Toma Dulamang” music video is now available on YouTube and other music-streaming platforms.