Kolkata Law Student Gang-Rape Case Triggers Public Outrage; Four Arrested, SIT Formed

KOLKATA- A 24-year-old first-year law student was allegedly gang-raped inside the premises of South Calcutta Law College on June 25, sparking widespread public outrage and political uproar across West Bengal. Four individuals, including a former student, two current students, and a security guard, have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to the FIR, the survivor was assaulted inside the college’s guard room between 7:30 PM and 10:50 PM. The prime accused, Manojit Mishra (31), reportedly a former student and current contractual staff member, allegedly raped the victim after she rejected his marriage proposal.

Two students, Zaib Ahmed (19) and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20), allegedly restrained her and recorded the act for blackmail. A fourth accused, Pinaki Banerjee (55), a security guard, was arrested for alleged complicity, as CCTV footage showed his presence near the scene without intervention.

A medical examination conducted on June 26 confirmed multiple injuries, including bite marks and abrasions, consistent with the survivor’s account. Police have seized mobile phones and recovered a video allegedly documenting the assault. The crime scene remains sealed, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the incident, led by an ACP-ranked officer.

The case has reignited public anger, especially given its occurrence less than a year after the rape and murder of a medical student at RG Kar Medical College. Protests by student organizations such as the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) have intensified outside the college premises.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance and demanded an urgent report from the Kolkata Police Commissioner. Political tensions have escalated, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of shielding the accused due to their alleged affiliation with the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP). BJP leader Sambit Patra termed the incident “state-sponsored brutality” and demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation.

TMC leaders, including Mayor Firhad Hakim, condemned the crime but cautioned against politicization, emphasizing that the police acted swiftly and all accused were apprehended. Meanwhile, Calcutta University, under which the college is affiliated, has sought a report and announced the formation of a fact-finding committee.

The survivor, showing remarkable courage, has vowed to pursue justice, stating, “Being a law student, I am the victim now, and I want justice to be served as soon as possible.”

As investigations continue, the case has brought renewed focus on campus safety, student protection, and the urgent need for systemic reform in educational institutions.