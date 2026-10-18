Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Stampede Kills 19, Injures 25; Seven Arrested﻿

KOLKATA- At least 19 people were killed and 25 others injured in a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, after a sudden downpour triggered a rush of visitors seeking shelter. The tragedy during Maha Saptami celebrations has raised serious questions about crowd management, emergency arrangements and public safety at large religious gatherings.

The incident occurred around 7:30–7:40 pm in the Girish Park police station area. Preliminary accounts indicate that heavy rain prompted visitors to move towards the crowded pandal, contributing to a sudden surge of people in a confined space.

Narrow access routes, inadequate crowd-control arrangements and a potentially misleading public announcement are among the factors being examined by investigators. Reports indicate that an announcement warning that the pandal might collapse may have contributed to panic. However, the precise sequence of events and the responsibility for any safety lapses remain under investigation.

Many of those killed were reportedly women and children. The injured were taken to hospitals for treatment, including Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Emergency personnel and other agencies responded to the incident, while authorities closed the pandal to visitors.

Also Read- East Siang Police Demonstrates Modern Forensic Techniques to Students at Rashtriya Raksha University

Seven arrested as investigation begins

Kolkata Police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and arrested seven people in connection with the incident, including members of the organising committee. Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the crowd surge and the arrangements made for visitor movement, security and emergency evacuation.

The pandal has been sealed for investigation, with forensic and other specialist teams examining the site. CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts and other evidence are expected to help establish how the incident unfolded and whether negligence contributed to the deaths.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari described the incident as deeply distressing and announced an inquiry into the tragedy. He also directed authorities to review safety arrangements at other Durga Puja pandals across the state.

Police have imposed prohibitory orders in adjoining areas until October 20 to maintain public order and prevent further crowding. Several major pandals in Kolkata have temporarily suspended public entry following administrative directions.

Also Read- Pema Khandu Proposes Yak Herders’ Cooperative to Boost Himalayan Livelihoods

Compensation announced for victims

The West Bengal government has announced compensation of ₹25 lakh and a Group D government job for the family of each deceased person. Each injured person will receive ₹5 lakh, while the state government has also announced that medical treatment expenses for the injured will be covered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased person and ₹50,000 for each injured person. He expressed condolences to the bereaved families and described the incident as extremely distressing.

A toll-free helpline has also been established to assist people seeking information related to the tragedy.

Also Read- NEFA-Era Healthcare Pioneer Ume Perme Passes Away in East Siang

Political leaders visit injured

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was visiting West Bengal, cancelled his scheduled visits to Durga Puja pandals following the incident. He visited Apollo Hospital in Salt Lake on Sunday morning, accompanied by the chief minister, to meet injured people and review their treatment with medical staff.

Crowd safety under scrutiny

The tragedy has renewed concerns about the management of large crowds at temporary festival structures, particularly during adverse weather conditions. Durga Puja attracts substantial numbers of visitors to Kolkata every year, placing considerable demands on organisers, police, emergency services and local authorities.

The circumstances surrounding the Chorbagan incident highlight the importance of adequate entry and exit routes, effective crowd monitoring, clear public announcements, sufficient security deployment and contingency plans for sudden changes in weather.

The investigation will need to establish whether these arrangements were adequate and whether any failures contributed to the loss of life.

As authorities continue their inquiry and the injured receive treatment, the immediate priorities remain supporting affected families, determining accountability and identifying measures to prevent similar tragedies at public gatherings.