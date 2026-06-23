‘Kitabi Express’ Promotes Reading Culture Across West Kameng During National Reading Month

DAHUNG- In an effort to promote reading habits and expand access to books in remote areas, the District Library, Bomdila, conducted a two-day awareness and outreach programme through its Mobile Library initiative, “The Kitabi Express,” across various parts of West Kameng district.

The programme was organized as part of the nationwide observance of National Reading Month, which is being celebrated from June 19 to July 18. During the outreach drive, library officials visited Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalaya at Shergaon and interacted with residents and students in the villages of Jigaon, Jameri, Kaspi, and Dahung.

The initiative focused on creating awareness about the importance of reading and encouraging young people to cultivate reading as a lifelong habit. Through interactive sessions, officials highlighted how books contribute to knowledge acquisition, creativity, critical thinking, and personal development.

Also Read- Governor Reviews Administrative Reforms and NERIST Situation in Separate Meetings

Students and community members were encouraged to make reading a regular part of their daily lives and to view books as valuable tools for learning and self-improvement. To further support the initiative, books were distributed among students to foster greater interest in reading and education.

Officials noted that reading plays a significant role in shaping informed and responsible citizens while also enhancing academic performance and intellectual growth. The outreach programme sought to bridge the gap in access to library resources for students and communities residing in remote locations.

The Mobile Library service, popularly known as “The Kitabi Express,” forms part of the District Library’s broader effort to take library services beyond conventional library spaces and bring books directly to underserved communities.

By extending its reach to distant villages and educational institutions, the District Library aims to strengthen reading culture across the district and ensure that access to knowledge remains available to all sections of society, irrespective of geographical location.

The initiative reflects ongoing efforts to encourage literacy, learning, and community engagement through innovative and inclusive library services in West Kameng district.