Kiren Rijiju launches Trailer Arunachali movie ‘Love in 90’s’

NEW DELHI- The much-awaited trailer of the upcoming Arunachali movie ‘Love in 90’s’ by the film’s director, Tapen Natam was launched today by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju at National Media Center in New Delhi. Prominent members of the film industry, journalists, and students from the North East attended the event.

The Chief guest for this event was Union Law Minister of India, Kiren Rijiju, who is known for his passion for entertainment and supporting local talent, expressed his enthusiasm about the project and praised the director and the cast for their efforts.

The trailer showcases the vibrant and colorful world of the 90s, making ‘Love in 90’s’ the first-ever movie based on the Tagin community in the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh and entirely in the Tagin language. Directed by Tapen Natam, the film brings the rich culture, tradition, and local movie-making initiatives of Arunachal Pradesh to the national stage.

On the occasion Kiren Rijiju commented, ” being the first ever film from the Tagin community in Arunachal, filmed entirely in Tagin language, I feel proud to be part of this historical event.”

This is a ground-breaking project that sheds light on the love story of two young people amidst the challenges faced by their community in Arunachal Pradesh during the 1990s. This film not only celebrates local talent and movie-making initiatives but also offers a unique perspective on the struggles and triumphs of the Tagin community. Through this film, audiences can witness the beauty of Tagin culture and traditions, and gain a deeper appreciation for the rich heritage of the region.

Director Tapen Natam is an award-winning director from Arunachal Pradesh and has many national and international awards and accolades under his name. He expressed his excitement about the project and said, “I am thrilled to finally share a glimpse of our movie with the world. Love in 90’s is a realistic romantic movie that captures the essence of young love in a nostalgic and relatable way.”

The event also witnessed memorable performance by singer Mohit Chauhan and his gracious presence to support the film was appreciated by all. A special surprise in the form of a video message from Salman Khan sending good wishes to the team of Love in 90’s was played during the event.

The film has a run time of two hours and is scheduled for release in the first week of June in Arunachal Pradesh. The event included a press interaction session in which the Hon’ble Union Law Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju and the director, Tapen Natam, discussed the challenges of local filmmaking in the state, the production of the film in the Tagin language, and their overall experience.