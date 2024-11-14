Kiren Rijiju inaugurates AP State Pavilion at India International Trade Fair

NEW DELHI- The Arunachal Pradesh State Pavilion was inaugurated at the 43rd India International Trade Fair at Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan), New Delhi here today.

The pavilion was inaugurated by Union Minister for Trade and Commerce Kiren Rijiju in presence of Arunachal Pradesh Minister for Trade and Commerce Nyato Dukam.

Arunachal Pradesh has put up its State Pavilion for the first time in the national level trade fair and exhibition. The State Pavilion has been set up by the Trade and Commerce Department, Govt. of AP.

The Arunachal Pradesh State Pavilion is hosting twenty entrepreneurs from different parts of the state. Women self help groups, entrepreneurs from food processing, tea and adventure tourism are showcasing their products.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Minister Nyato Dukam interacted with the exhibitors and urged them to take maximum advantage of the opportunity.

Rijiju also congratulated the Trade and Commerce department for taking the initiative of giving a platform to the entrepreneurs from the far east to exhibit and sell their products at the national platform.

Minister Nyato Dukam informed that the Trade & Commerce department is supporting the entrepreneurs by providing them free exhibition space and facilitating their stay in the national capital.

He also assured that Arunachal Pradesh will expand the endeavour in the coming years, and give support to entrepreneurs facilitating them to produce more and enhance their quality standards.

Commissioner Trade & Commerce Saugat Biswas informed that participation in the India International Trade Fair has been ensured with a view to providing national level exposure to the entrepreneurs and giving them an opportunity to find business from wholesale and retail buyers.

Commissioner Trade & Commerce, Industries and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Saugat Biswas, Secretary Horticulture Koj Rinya, Secretary Trade and Commerce Taru Talo, Director Trade & Commerce Sonyung Modi and other officials from Govt. of Aunachal Pradesh were also present during the inauguration programme.