Kingfisher Miss Arunachal, Tokmem Mengu receives rousing welcome back home

Pasighat, By Maksam Tayeng

Miss Tokmem Mengu who was crowned Kingfisher Miss Arunachal 2020 at Itanagar’s IG Park on 20th February was given a rousing welcome back home at her home town Pasighat in East Siang District today by the Adi Baane Kebang East Siang members and it’s Women Wing unit along with Doming-Doruk clan members from which particular community Tokmem belongs.

The welcome ceremony was organized at the entry gate of Pasighat town at 2 Mile police check gate at the town’s outskirt. With flower garlanding and congratulatory messages people greeted Miss Arunachal, Tokmem Mengu who made the people of Pasighat proud.

While talking to this reporter Tokmem Mengu said that she didn’t expect such overwhelming welcome back home. “I will do much in glamour world representing Arunachal in other greater platforms in national and international level. I will appeal all girls and boys to be confident and sincere in getting through such pageantry competition as I too had never expected of winning the title in the very first attempt and participation”, added Miss Mengu. Prior to this Miss Arunachal title Tokmem Mengu was also crowned as Miss Lune peasantry competition held here at Pasighat during Solung festival celebration in 2019. Miss Lune is a popular and much revered peasantry of Adi community here among Adi communities.

ABK East Siang Unit Secretary Admin, Kalen Komut, General Secretary, Talut Siram and ABKWW V/P Jimmy Dai Doming said that the people of Pasighat and entire Adi community in general are very proud of Miss Tokmem Mengu for winning the prestigious beauty contest of the state. While Tokmem’s mother Onyang Lego Mengu and father Ajom Mengu who is a Dy. Director of Horticulture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh expressed their gratitude to the people of Arunachal Pradesh for voting their daughter in the process and further opined hope that their daughter will make entire state proud by winning bigger title in national level.

Miss Arunachal is the state’s oldest and most prestigious beauty contest in the state. It gives young girls the platform to showcase their talent and fulfill their dream and also provides a platform for its winners as they represent the state at various platforms. Miss Arunachal Organization is owned by AGCI – Arunachal Guild for Cultural Integration under the aegis of Government of Arunachal Pradesh (Department of Youths Affairs)

A group of visionary entrepreneurs who believe in the idea of providing a platform which would empower women and help them to achieve the best. “Miss Arunachal”, a beauty contest for young women began with a humble start in the year 2000. Today, it has progressed to become as a State Calendar event which is organized by Arunachal Guild for Cultural Integration (AGCI). The mission of the AGCI is to celebrate diversity and create an institution where young women are empowered, it provides the tools to help women attain confidence and perform their personal best and it also mobilizes the contestants to the opportunities produced by the contest and experience over all individual development.